In a program designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia’s third-annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year awards, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, today revealed the Top 25 regional finalists for 2024.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place this September 4-6 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 8 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2022.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the 2024 Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year finalists are listed below in alphabetical order according to region, along with their thoughts on early success in real estate. Stay tuned to rismedia.com to learn more about them in the coming weeks.

MIDWEST



Emily Blake

The Chris Fritch Team eXp Realty

Minnesota

“I treat real estate like my marathons—it takes constant grit and unwavering love for the journey. Each client has their own specific needs/wants and I think it is so extremely special and honorable to be a trusted advisor for them throughout such an elaborate process. I will do anything for my clients and in turn, it is so cool to see the referrals and opportunity that brings to my business.”

Mary Cousley

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties

Illinois

“What I love most about the real estate industry is undoubtedly the ability to combine my keen desire to help people solve their needs, garnered from my years as a teacher, with my decades of experience in interior design and decorating. Both aspects are necessary ingredients to a successful real estate career.”

Melissa Douglas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Central Illinois, REALTORSⓇ

Illinois

“What I love most about real estate is the opportunity to help people achieve their dreams of homeownership. Whether it’s gaining independence with their first home, relocating, downsizing from a family home or moving for enjoyment, I know I’m making a lasting, positive impact on their lives.”

Sofia Espinoza

CENTURY 21 Circle

Indiana

“The hunt to find the perfect home is always exciting. But also being able to help people successfully close a chapter of their life when selling their home is rewarding. Not to mention when you share the good news that we have an offer over asking after a day on the market. In the end, helping others is always the goal and I am blessed to be able to do so for such a monumental time in people’s lives.”

Cole McNew

Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate

Michigan

“Helping clients find the perfect property, whether it’s a dream home or a commercial investment, is incredibly rewarding. I also enjoy the dynamic nature of the industry—no two days are the same, and each transaction offers a new challenge and learning experience. Ultimately, being part of such an important decision in someone’s life is what drives me every day.”

NORTHEAST

Liam Coonahan

REAL of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

“There are so many high-value people I have met through this business and some of them have changed my life. I don’t care how good you think you are doing, there is always someone a step ahead of you that you can learn from.”

George Gatt

Stephen Joseph Properties

New York

“I find true happiness in making a positive impact on my client’s lives and sharing in their moments of joy at the closing table or lease signing. I feel fortunate to be able to provide guidance to my clients and hear that I am a ‘breath of fresh air’ in their challenging times. I wake up happy everyday ready to help people reach their real estate goals.”

Jessica Paulucci

Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®

New York

“When I get it right and find the perfect home for someone it gives me such an incredible sense of purpose. Each transaction is a story for me, a story about a proud first-home buyer or a story about a family finally being able to afford their dream home.”

David Super

Tim Dunham Realty

Maine

“Helping clients find their dream homes, navigating them through significant life transitions, and being a part of such an important milestone is incredibly fulfilling. The dynamic nature of the industry, the chance to continuously learn, and the satisfaction of achieving successful outcomes for clients make real estate a truly rewarding career.”

Tracy Wiley

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Pennsylvania

“Whether it’s forming new relationships or reconnecting with familiar ones, each day in this field is a new adventure. I find joy in every aspect of the process, from helping clients sell their homes after 30 years of cherished memories to guiding first-time buyers through the excitement of their initial purchase.”

SOUTH

Blake Arceneaux

eXp Realty

Louisiana

“Being named a Top 5 regional finalist shows that my hard work and dedication are paying off, and this recognition motivates me to keep striving for excellence. This acknowledgment not only confirms that I’m making a positive impact in real estate, but also inspires me to continue growing and serving my clients with the utmost dedication and passion.”

Taylor Burkhead

The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Tennessee

“It’s incredibly rewarding to guide clients through one of the most significant decisions of their lives and see their happiness when they find the perfect place. Additionally, I enjoy the dynamic nature of the industry, with each day bringing new challenges and opportunities to learn and grow.”

Sydney Hathaway

eXp Realty

Oklahoma

“Whether guiding a first-time homebuyer through their inaugural purchase or supporting the children of a deceased parent as they navigate probate and seek a new owner for their cherished family home, I understand that real estate is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Every situation and individual is unique, with distinct needs, personalities and backgrounds.”

Colton Heffley

The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Tennessee

“I love the unique challenges that you have to overcome to ensure a successful closing. It can be like a puzzle trying to ensure every piece fits right. Helping clients navigate these challenges is incredibly rewarding, and it’s a great feeling to succeed and have everyone leave the closing happy with the transaction.”

Heather Stenson

Connect Realty

Texas

“What I love most about the real estate business is the ability to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives. The personal connections and the satisfaction of guiding clients through such significant milestones are truly rewarding. Moreover, the dynamic nature of the industry allows me to continually learn and grow, which keeps me passionate and motivated every day.”

SOUTHEAST

Jessica Bauer

Keller Williams Collective

Maryland

“Transitioning to the real estate world from corporate sports marketing was certainly a leap of faith, but I knew it was something that interested me for a long time. Home is an incredibly special and sacred place in the chaos of life and to be a part of finding that for clients is not something I take lightly.”

Daniele Lundin

Bryan Realty Group

Delaware

“I love houses! I love that every transaction is unique, and I love my clients. They become a part of my family. I also love that I learn something new everyday.”

Micah Smith

Washington Fine Properties

District of Columbia

“I love waking up every day with excitement because of the unknown of what I might do that day. Each day is completely different. I could be showing homes, negotiating contracts, working on new marketing or serving the community. It is very challenging work, but so rewarding and exhilarating.”

Jorge Torres Romero

The Luxe Team | eXp Realty

Florida

“By helping clients understand how to invest wisely, build equity and manage property, you’re not just facilitating transactions—you’re empowering them to secure a stable financial future for themselves and their families. It’s fulfilling to see how this knowledge can transform lives and provide lasting benefits across generations.”

Sasha Valdes

Keller Williams Legacy Weston

Florida

“What I love most about real estate is that we are able to carry through one of life’s biggest triumphs for people when buying, take off the heaviness of the sale and help navigate some seriously hard moments. I am in awe that I get to impact the lives of those I am in business with and be a beam of light for them in this part of their lives.”

WEST

Courtney Bullock

RE/MAX Cornerstone

Arizona

“I love the challenge that real estate presents day in and day out. I thrive in an environment that requires organization, friendliness and professionalism, and real estate affords me those opportunities every single day.”

Victor Gutierrez

CENTURY 21 LOTUS

California

“It is an amazing feeling knowing that my dedication and commitment to all aspects of real estate have allowed me to be part of a potential award with RISMedia. I love the flexibility to work for yourself, knowing that there is no cap on commission or the number of people I can help.”

Shirley Kimmel

John L. Scott Real Estate

Washington

“Everyone has a story and if they are willing to share it with me, it is such a privilege. I think sometimes in our fast-paced, digital society, people enjoy a real conversation with someone who is genuinely interested in listening. When my clients become good friends, I have gained so much more than any financial benefit.”

Kaitlin VanRoosendaal

Bray Real Estate

Colorado

“What I love most about the real estate business is the opportunity to build deep, meaningful relationships with my clients. Getting to know them on a personal level allows me to better understand their needs and goals, and to tailor my services to help them achieve their dreams. The connections I make go beyond transactions.”

Yankun Zhen

eXp Realty of California

California

“My approach has always been to focus on helping as many people as possible, regardless of the size of the transaction. I invested countless hours in prospecting, networking with other agents and hosting open houses every weekend. Consistency has been key, and I believe my quick response time and determination to overcome any obstacle are my greatest strengths.”

RISMedia's 2024 Rookie of the Year Regional Winners will be announced during RISMedia's 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., September 4-6.