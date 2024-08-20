huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, has announced the company has ranked No. 3,883 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Achieving a 118% three-year growth rate, this marks the brokerage’s fifth consecutive year being recognized and its third consecutive year as the only Nevada-based real estate company on the list, the company stated.

This year’s list is comprised of American independent companies who demonstrated significant growth milestones from 2020 to 2023, a release noted. huntington & ellis reported growth over the last year alone, closing 1,942 residential real estate sales with more than $1 billion in sales volume, they said.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row and surpassing $1 billion in sales in 2023 shows just how much we can achieve when we work together,” said Craig Tann, founder and broker of huntington & ellis. “This success is all about the dedication and passion of our incredible team, along with the trust and support from our clients and the community. We’ve tackled challenges and kept moving forward, and we’re excited to see how we can continue to grow.”

In addition to its overall ranking, the brokerage also achieved a ranking of No. 97 in the real estate industry, a metropolitan ranking of No. 26 and a state ranking of No. 34, signifying its strong economic influence and growth at both the local and national level, the release stated.

Serving the Southern Nevada market for eight years, the agency has expanded since making last year’s list with 14 teams and over 125 agents. huntington & ellis is a Leading Real Estate Companies of The World affiliate and has consistently ranked as one of the top producing full-service residential real estate agencies in Las Vegas, the release noted.

“The growth we’ve seen- it’s all thanks to our amazing team who put in the hard work every single day to deliver top-notch service to our clients,” said Tann. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with and lead.”

To view the full list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2024.

For more information about huntington & ellis, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com.