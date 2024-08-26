Weichert, Realtors has announced the company was recently named one of the nation’s best places to work, according to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers by State” for 2024. The real estate brokerage ranked No. 15 out of 90 New Jersey employers, a release noted.

“We are honored that Weichert, Realtors is once again named among Forbes’ prestigious list of America’s Best Employers,” said Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services. “Real estate is all about relationships. While the connections we foster with our homebuyers and sellers are paramount, Weichert also takes pride in the career guidance, tools and support we offer our corporate employees and sales associates. The company is committed to helping them achieve success while enjoying great days at work.”

According to the release, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people within the United States. Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there. Responses—which were received from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.— were then tallied and incorporated into a scoring system, along with survey data from the past three years. Greater weight was given to the more recent data and to the responses from current employees within the state. Companies that received the highest scores in each state made the Forbes list, which included 1,294 organizations in total, the release stated.

With corporate headquarters in Morris Plains, New Jersey, Weichert has 435 offices throughout the United States.

For more information visit www.weichert.com.