Mortgage applications increased 0.5% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Applications Survey for the week ending August 16, 2024. This is a slight reverse from last week’s 10.1% drop, as experts feel homeowners remain on the fence waiting for more mortgage rate changes.

This week’s data:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 0.1% from the previous week and was 85% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week and was 9% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 46.6% of total applications from 46.3% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 5.5% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 15.3% from 15.6% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 15.9% from 15.3% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.4% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.44% from 6.50%, with points decreasing to 0.54 from 0.60 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) increased to 6.75% from 6.68%, with points decreasing to 0.39 from 0.56 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.36% from 6.42%, with points increasing to 0.80 from 0.78 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 5.88% from 6.04%, with points decreasing to 0.68 from 0.71 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.