Home buyers today browse listings on Zillow, Google search neighborhoods, and scroll through photos of homes on TikTok and Instagram. The industry is changing rapidly, and marketing strategies need to evolve, too.

Keeping up with the marketing demands of today means pushing out a consistent stream of engaging and personalized content. It can feel like a full-time job on top of a full-time job, but it doesn’t have to. By leveraging the right tools, brokerages can empower their agents to easily create on-brand content that scales, so they can focus on connecting with potential buyers where it matters most—online.

The value of brand consistency

For brokerages, maintaining a cohesive brand identity is paramount. Consistent, high-quality content helps build a brand that people recognize and trust. In a home buying process that can be financially complex and deeply personal – that trust can make a difference.

At the same time, agents should be empowered to personalize their marketing to take into account the unique needs of the communities they serve. Otherwise, they’ll end up with bland marketing that doesn’t resonate.

One way to ensure a brand is both consistent and tailored is to give every agent secure access to a brand kit with approved fonts, logos, and brand colors. The most successful brokerages offer centralized assets libraries where agents can plug and play using stock photos and easy-to-use templates for property flyers or social media posts.

Jill DeSilva, senior vice president of product, Engel & Völkers Americas says, “In any market, but especially a competitive market, it’s our job to provide our advisors with the resources they need to meet the high quality standards of our clientele. We just recently rolled out E&V Create powered by Canva, which gives our network access to thousands of custom Engel & Völkers templates to leverage for their multi-channel marketing campaigns.”

Scaling print to digital

The shift to digital has transformed real estate marketing, with 92% of agents using Facebook, 68% using Instagram, and 52% using LinkedIn according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2023 Technology Survey. Well-designed, SEO-optimized websites and email newsletters can also be powerful brand-building and lead generation tools.

But traditional marketing tactics like local advertising, yard signs, and mailers remain valuable. The key is integrating these offline efforts with digital strategies for maximum impact.

AI: The new marketing assistant

To create this powerful, omnichannel marketing engine, real estate teams should look to emerging technologies like AI. A recent study of over 500 members of the Harvard Business Review community saw 94% of respondents agreed that organizations that invest in creative tools and technology will be more successful in the future.

When considering what technology to invest in, take a look at the tools agents are already using organically. Then consider if opting for a centralized license would unlock more robust features for agents at a lower price for the brokerage. Also, consider entire workflows. What tools would an agent need to create, schedule, and track social media posts? What about automating custom content generation? Having a centralized tech stack that works cohesively can unlock significant time savings.

AI can assist with tasks like generating compelling property descriptions, market comps, and predicting trending design elements for staging. Integrating these AI tools with CRM data can enable the automatic production of personalized content for clients.

With Canva, real estate professionals can easily create everything they need to market their properties effectively, from social media posts to print products. The platform streamlines content creation at scale for agents while giving brokerages peace of mind that their teams are producing high-quality content that’s consistently on-brand.