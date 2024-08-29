Next Tuesday—September 3, 2024—is the final day to nominate a 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker! Don’t miss your chance to acknowledge and applaud your colleagues and peers for their achievements and contributions this year. RISMedia’s 2025 Newsmakers will be spotlighted in Real Estate magazine early next year, and featured in the online Newsmakers directory at rismedia.com.

2025 Real Estate Newsmakers will hail from across the U.S., representing those who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry, as well as those who go the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

You may nominate as many 2025 Newsmakers as you’d like (five nominations per company), including yourself! The 2025 class of Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen by RISMedia’s editorial team based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2024. The deadline to nominate a 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker is September 3, 2024. Check out our Real Estate Newsmaker categories below.

Achievers

The Success Stories

Those who have rocketed their business, company or brand to new heights, marked by significant growth and impressive accomplishments.

Crusaders

The Champions of a Better Way

Those with a passion for a cause greater than themselves, helping their communities and advocating for a better future for real estate professionals and their consumers.

Futurists

The Forward Thinkers

Those who always look ahead in order to move the industry forward, advocating for better standards and practices to build a better future.

Influencers

The Thought Leaders

Those not afraid to take a stand, inspiring others by sharing new perspectives, expert insights and visionary guidance for the betterment of all.

Luminaries

The Industry Icons

Those larger-than-life real estate role models who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, consumers and the real estate industry at large.

Trailblazers

The Agents of Change

Those who are evolving the real estate business with innovative new technologies and programs designed to better serve agents and their consumers.

The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2025. Newsmakers will also be honored at the gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place annually during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Check out RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Class of 2024 here! For any questions, please contact editorial@rismedia.com.