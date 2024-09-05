Amidst the busyness of travel and presentations, I recently found a moment to reflect. This past Monday, August 26th, was International Dog Day—a day to celebrate the loyal companions who bring so much joy to our lives. As I thought about the loyalty of our pets, I realized how much we, as leaders, can learn from them.

Loyalty is a cornerstone in both our personal lives and our professional endeavors. Our pets embody the kind of steadfast loyalty that is essential for successful leadership and thriving business relationships.

Unconditional loyalty

Dogs are renowned for their unconditional loyalty. They greet us with enthusiasm after a long day, stick by our side through thick and thin, and offer comfort when we need it most. This kind of loyalty, rooted in genuine care and commitment, is something leaders should strive to emulate. In business, loyalty isn’t just about sticking with your team when times are good—it’s about being there through challenges and uncertainties, showing your team that you’re invested in their success, no matter what.

Building trust

Loyalty and trust go hand in hand. Our pets trust us to provide for them, and in return, they offer their unwavering loyalty. As leaders, building trust within our teams is crucial. Trust fosters open communication, collaboration, and a sense of security among team members. When your team trusts you, they’re more likely to be loyal, putting in their best effort and standing by you even when challenges arise.

Consistency matters

One of the reasons pets are so loyal is because they rely on consistency. They thrive on routines, knowing that they can count on their owners to be there for them at specific times. Similarly, consistency in leadership builds confidence within your team. When leaders are consistent in their decisions, actions, and values, it creates a stable environment where loyalty can flourish. Team members know what to expect and can trust that their leader will support them, no matter the circumstances.

Celebrating small wins

Anyone who’s ever trained a dog knows the importance of celebrating small wins. Whether it’s a new trick learned or simply obeying a command, those moments of recognition strengthen the bond between pet and owner. In leadership, recognizing and celebrating the small victories within your team is just as important. These celebrations reinforce loyalty by showing appreciation for hard work and dedication, motivating your team to continue striving for success.

Loyalty as a two-way street

Lastly, loyalty in leadership, like in any relationship, is a two-way street. Just as our pets are loyal to us, we must also be loyal to them, providing them with care, attention and love. In business, this means being loyal to your team, advocating for their needs, supporting their growth, and being their biggest champion. When leaders show loyalty to their teams, it creates a culture where loyalty is reciprocated, leading to a more cohesive and motivated workforce.

So, what’s the message? As we reflect on International Dog Day, which we celebrated just a few days ago, let’s take a moment to appreciate the loyal companions who enrich our lives and consider how we can bring that same spirit of loyalty into our leadership. Even after the celebration has passed, the lessons remain timeless. In a world that’s constantly changing, loyalty stands as a foundational value that strengthens both our personal and professional relationships.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.