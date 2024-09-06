Long & Foster Real Estate announced that after 30 years with the company, Jackie Thiel is leaving to begin her next chapter. The company stated that Thiel—who led Long & Foster’s general brokerage division as its president since early 2023—has taken a new position in Florida, and will be relocating at the end of September.

“Jackie brings a steady calmness and professionalism that has been essential to our success. Throughout the changes we’ve navigated at Long & Foster and in our industry, Jackie has remained singularly focused on the most important part of our mission: the growth and success of our agents and employees and the delivery of a customer experience that is unmatched and memorable,” said Patrick Bain, CEO and president of The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate. “While we are saying goodbye to an incredible leader, I am grateful for and proud of the friendship that Jackie and I have built and what we have accomplished together at Long & Foster—which I know will live on far beyond whatever the future holds.”

Long & Foster stated that Thiel joined the company in 1998 when the brokerage acquired her then-firm, Bowers Nelms & Fonville. During her tenure, she held numerous leadership roles throughout the brokerage enterprise.

“Leaving our company and its amazing people was not an easy decision, but I know Long & Foster is well prepared and has a bright future ahead under the continued leadership of our CEO, Patrick Bain. Over the past 18 months, Patrick has brought to life a vision that’s united us and strengthened our company and culture,” Thiel said. “With Patrick and our exceptional leadership teams guiding Long & Foster, the next chapters of its story will be filled with even greater achievements.”

The company added that one of Thiel’s key accomplishments during her time as president of Long & Foster Real Estate was her work in helping Bain and the company’s leadership team to shape Long & Foster’s vision for the future. Thiel played a vital role in developing strategic initiatives to further Long & Foster’s mission and transform the homeownership journey.

Long & Foster stated it will begin a search for its next real estate leader in the weeks ahead.

For more information, visit https://www.longandfoster.com/.