Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has been named by Newsweek as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., according to a release. Companies on the list were chosen based on evaluations of trust across three main groups: customers, investors, and employees. The list aims to showcase the importance of trust in companies as it drives customer loyalty, enhances brand reputation, boosts employee morale, and secures investor confidence.

Anywhere stated that it was also named as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, an honor the company has earned for 13 consecutive years and counting.

“Trust is at the center of all we do at Anywhere as, together with our affiliated agents and franchisees, we support every step of one life’s most significant and meaningful transactions,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. “I am honored that Anywhere—and our people—earned this recognition as a World’s Most Trustworthy Company because when we all commit to moving with integrity and showing up with excellence, we can lead the world on a better journey home.”

Anywhere also earned the certification as a Great Place to Work® for the last six consecutive years and recognition by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for the third year in a row.

