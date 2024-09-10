The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced that its C5 + CCIM Global Summit–co-hosted with the CCIM Institute–will take place from September 17-19, 2024 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“The 2024 C5 + CCIM Global Summit provides business, learning and networking opportunities for commercial real estate professionals while also leaning into what’s new and next in this dynamic industry,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-partner of Sears Real Estate/Lamacchia Realty in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Whether you’re buying, selling or financing commercial property, the C5 + CCIM Global Summit is your destination for valuable information and insights on commercial properties and projects in markets across the U.S.”

The event’s opening keynote speaker will be Tiffani Bova–a growth strategy with the Futurum Group–while the closing keynote will be delivered by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

“This year’s C5 + CCIM Global Summit is going to be the best yet,” said D’Etta Casto-DeLeon, the CCIM Institute president and director at CBRE. “This event brings commercial real estate influencers and dealmakers together to shape the future of our industry. Attendees will connect on individual deals, discuss best practices and engage with industry-leading speakers on how to navigate and thrive in the evolving landscape of commercial real estate.”

Sessions at the two day summit include:

“Brokerage Leadership in Action” where legendary commercial real estate brokerage leaders, Bob Knakal and Jay Olshansky, will be interviewed by celebrated podcaster, Michael Bull.

“Mixed Use Building Communities Not Just Building Buildings” featuring Mark Toro, chief vision officer of Toro Development Company.

“Capital Markets: Trends and Insights” featuring Spencer Levy, global client strategist and senior economic advisor for CBRE, and Gunnar Branson, CEO of the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate.

“It’s Not Who You Know…Attention is the New Currency!” featuring Beth Azor, founder and CEO of Azor Advisory Services.

“Market Dynamics and Economic Outlook: Global and Domestic Forecast” featuring NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and Moody’s Senior Economist Kevin Fagan.

Interested parties can register for the summit at https://c5summit.realestate/.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.