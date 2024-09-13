Jason Mitchell Group has announced that the Williams Mitchell Group, led by real estate veterans Bryan Mitchell and Shad Williams, have joined the brokerage. With a combined 35 years of experience in the real estate industry, the Williams Mitchell Group stated they will strengthen their operations in Las Vegas and expand into new markets through their partnership with JMG.

A powerful real estate partnership

Mitchell and Williams are both respected figures in the Las Vegas real estate community. Before joining forces in early 2020, both leaders independently ran successful real estate teams that grew into the top-performing team peaking at 100+ agents.

They started that their decision to join JMG marks a pivotal move for their business, one driven by shared values and a common vision for fast-tracking their agents’ success. “JMG’s commitment to delivering high-conversion referrals and growth opportunities aligns perfectly with how we want to build our business moving forward,” said Mitchell. “Our goal is to offer our agents more—more support, more opportunities, and more success.”

Hands-on mentorship, elevated by JMG’s referral opportunities

JMG stated that the Williams Mitchell Group is renowned for its mentorship approach, which involves directly engaging with agents for hands-on support. This personalized coaching will now be further enhanced by JMG’s brokerage platform, giving their agents an additional edge in an increasingly competitive real estate landscape.

“Mentorship has always been at the core of what we do,” said Williams. “With JMG’s high-quality consumer referral partnerships, our agents will be able to close deals at an even higher rate, providing them with the tools and confidence they need to excel.”

Expanding into new markets

Looking ahead, the Williams Mitchell Group stated they are preparing for aggressive growth beyond the Las Vegas market. Their expansion plan includes moving into states like Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, and Northern Nevada. As they settle in with JMG, they also stated they anticipate an influx of agents eager to join their dynamic, rapidly growing team.

“Despite the current uncertainty in the real estate market, we are incredibly optimistic about the future,” said Mitchell. “Partnering with JMG allows us to expand our team and operations while providing our agents unmatched opportunities to grow.”

Jason Mitchell, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “We are thrilled to have the Williams Mitchell Group on board. Their strong leadership, proven mentorship model, and growth potential are a perfect fit for JMG.”

For more information, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com/.