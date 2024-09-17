RE/MAX Key Properties has announced a merger with West + Main Homes Oregon. Now operating jointly under the Key Properties brand, the brokerage stated that this merger signifies a shared vision to provide high quality service, resources and expertise to buyers, sellers and investors in Central Oregon.

Ryan Buccola—broker/owner of RE/MAX Key Properties—and Greg Fischer—former owner of West + Main Homes Oregon—stated that they decided to join forces and leverage the power of the RE/MAX brand.

“This move is a major upgrade of services and support,” said Fischer. “With RE/MAX Key Properties we gain local, full-time support staff, state-of-the-art office space, and strong culture. Our newly combined team will offer an even more impressive level of service to our clients.”

RE/MAX stated that Buccola will continue as broker/owner of Key Properties, a role he began in July 2015 when purchasing the company. Cory Bettesworth will also continue as Managing Principal Broker. Fischer will stay on in a new role as Head of Technology to bring his years of experience to the new team, including time at Move, Inc. (the parent company of Realtor.com®) and Approved and Doorsteps. Ann Gurley will also join as Agent Ambassador, focused on training and marketing initiatives.

West + Main Homes Oregon brings 30 agents to the expanded team, according to a release, bringing the Key Properties agent count to nearly 90. The brokerage added that these agents will benefit from increased market share, as total active listings will increase by 32%.

“We pride ourselves on being a cohesive group of high-level professionals,” said Buccola. “The agents at RE/MAX Key Properties represent an extraordinary amount of expertise in a variety of industry niches but our tight-knit culture melds it into a solid, collective offering. We’re excited to welcome our newest agents into the mix and expand our RE/MAX family.”

For more information, visit https://keypropertiesoregon.com/.