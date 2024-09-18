This week was a whirlwind of celebration, learning, and leadership as I journeyed from the electrifying atmosphere at Levi Stadium, where my San Francisco 49ers clinched a win against the New York Jets, to the inspirational gatherings with our real estate teams and industry leaders across California.

The week kicked off under the bright lights of Levi Stadium, and by Tuesday morning, I was in beautiful Orange County, engaging with our team in a series of video creation for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, our HomeServices of America (HSOA) Shared Success Center, and the beloved Sunshine Kids Foundation. With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, it was a poignant reminder of the impact we can make beyond business, highlighting the role of leadership in fostering hope and support within our communities.

Wednesday morning started with a burst of energy and inspiration at the HSF Affiliates Townhall, where I joined Steve Ladd, HSF Affiliates Chief Operating Officer. It was invigorating to see all of our employees come together on screen, sharing a space of leadership and collaboration. Immediately following, I had the pleasure of helping to launch our HSOA “Elevate” webinar, titled “Mastering the Shift: Realtor Strategies for Success.”

The webinar featured a stellar panel of top agents from our network, including Gregg Neuman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Scott Laughlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Tamra Trickey from ReeceNichols Real Estate, and Andrew Undem of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. Moderated by Debbie McCabe, Regional President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, and Travis Peltier, Sr Vice President and Regional Manager at Edina Realty, the session was a deep dive into real-world techniques. These industry leaders shared their experiences and strategies for navigating new business practices with actual buyers and sellers, providing invaluable insights that our branch office leaders can use to educate and coach their agents.

The morning’s events seamlessly transitioned into the afternoon’s “EmpowerHER” event—a special day dedicated to celebrating the incredible women in real estate who balance work, life, family and self-care while achieving remarkable success. The day was filled with all-women panels, networking, and an afternoon social that uplifted and celebrated the achievements of women in our industry.

The week culminated with the NAHREP (National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals) at L’Attitude event in San Diego, a fantastic convergence of business and culture, attended alongside Teresa Palacios Smith, our Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15-10/15), it’s crucial to recognize and integrate the diverse cultures and contributions that enrich our industry. True leadership embraces diversity, seeking to understand and include various perspectives, which in turn drives innovation and inclusivity.

So, what’s the message?

This week’s travels and interactions have reinforced a critical lesson: leadership is about more than guiding others to achieve business objectives. It’s about creating moments of connection, celebrating diversity and leading with empathy. Whether cheering at a football game or participating in transformative industry events, the heart of leadership lies in its ability to inspire, support and elevate those around us.

As we move forward, let’s carry the energy and lessons from this week into our daily practices. Let’s continue to lead not just with strategies and goals, but with celebration, inclusion and a deep commitment to the well-being of our teams and communities.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.