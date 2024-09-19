Harry Norman, REALTORS®—a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®—has announced the appointment of Stan Baker as the new vice president of Relocation and Business Development. With over 30 years’ experience expanding business and operational efficiencies, Baker brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the Harry Norman, REALTORS® leadership team, the company stated.

In his new role, the company said Baker will drive business growth through vertical and lateral business expansion initiatives and oversee the Corporate & Consumer Business Services (CCBS) group of experienced consultants who help individuals, corporations and relocation management companies with specialized relocation programs. His growth mindset and leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s continued momentum, a release noted.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stan to our team,” said Jenni Bonura, Harry Norman, REALTORS® president and CEO. “His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to drive development make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Stan will play a key role in our company’s future growth.”

The company noted that Baker’s career includes over 20 years in the relocation industry, where he consistently delivered results, driving exponential progress in sales and profitability. His expertise in transforming solid-performing business units into top performers is well recognized. Before transitioning to real estate, Baker served as president and part owner of a service provider to numerous relocation management companies, where he built an extensive network of contacts, the company stated.

Most recently, Baker has been an agent at the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Collection at Forsyth office in Cummings, Georgia, where he demonstrated his skills in business development and customer relations. The company noted that his appointment as vice president of Relocation and Business Development marks a significant step forward for Harry Norman, REALTORS® as it continues to expand and innovate creating new opportunities for clients and agents.

For more information visit https://www.harrynorman.com/.