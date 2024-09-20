Forbes Global Properties has announced the real estate firm, Doerfert Immobilien has joined the global brokerage in the markets of Hamburg and the greater north-western area of Germany. This announcement marks an important step in the expansion of Doerfert Immobilien and underscores the company’s position throughout Germany, a release noted.

Founded in 2018 by Dane Dörfert, the company says Doerfert Immobilien is widely recognized for its marketing and transactional success for premier properties throughout northern Germany. Since its inception, the company has continuously evolved, acquiring premium properties and expanding its team of professionals for the benefit of its clientele.

“Doerfert Immobilien has made a name for itself as a provider of real estate services in Hamburg,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “We are delighted to welcome them to our network and jointly present the region’s exciting and truly special properties to a global audience.”

“We are proud to be part of the exclusive Forbes Global Properties network. This partnership enables us to serve our clients even better and showcase their properties on a globally renowned platform,” says Dane Dörfert, founder and managing director of Doerfert Immobilien. “Our philosophy of always going the extra mile for our clients aligns perfectly with the unwavering standards and international orientation of Forbes Global Properties.”

Doerfert Immobilien is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.