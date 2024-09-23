United® Real Estate has announced a milestone achieved through its Financial Wellness Program, Ramsey Solutions SmartDollar, which allows affiliates to take control of finances and plan for a secure retirement and financial future. In only 10 months since the program launch, over 1,356 participating affiliates have collectively eliminated $1.1 million in debt and accumulated $1.7 in new savings for a total financial impact of $2.8 million, a press release noted.

At the current rate of savings and debt elimination, the program is set to deliver a total financial impact of $6 million to $8 million for participants, underlining the success of the program and United’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of its agents, the company said.

“A core principle of this organization is improving the lives of others,” said Phillip Cantrell, EVP of strategy for United. “This suite of tools provided by United at zero cost to our affiliates, products that they can only obtain through a company sponsored program like Financial Wellness, is perfectly aligned with that principle. Consumer debt in America today is approaching $18 trillion, and serving that debt burden is gutting our society. Instead of playing on some fictitious hope that a stock certificate swapped for commission dollars will bring financial rescue, United is bringing tangible help and financial literacy to our affiliates. As the only company in this industry offering this program, we are creating a conduit for facilitating a legacy of freedom and genuine wealth-building for our people.”

Bo Zivak, director of Business Development at Benchmark Realty, stated, “With more than $1.1 million in debt eliminated and $1.75 million added to savings, covering medical bills, credit card balances, and we believe that even paying off mortgages is within reach. Our agents are building a foundation for long-term financial stability. These figures represent real people and families achieving financial freedom and peace of mind.”

A cornerstone offering of United’s program includes its suite of financial literacy tools, used by Ramsey Solutions SmartDollar, over 2,000 businesses and serving 3.5 million employees worldwide. The SmartDollar program provides comprehensive support, including budget setting and creating achievable financial goals, all easily tracked from any digital device, a release noted.

The SmartDollar program allows sales professionals to develop knowledge and strategies to manage their finances effectively, with proven financial wellness tools that have helped millions of individuals eliminate debt and save for the future, via the digital medium. The program’s tools and resources are accessible from any digital device, providing flexibility and convenience for busy professionals.

To learn more about United Real Estate, visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.