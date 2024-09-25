Real estate technology firm Reliance has announced a recent partnership with HomeStack, a company that specializes in building white-labeled mobile real estate solutions, to build a custom app solution for its client base. Through this strategic integration, the company says the partnership will help real estate brokerages, agents and teams be at the forefront of real estate technology at a time when differentiation is key to continued growth in a challenging market.

“HomeStack is thrilled to join forces with Reliance to create an integrated solution that elevates the way real estate professionals connect with their clients,” said Will Grewal, CEO of HomeStack. “By merging our mobile technology with Reliance’s powerful CRM and website platforms, we are delivering a seamless experience that will help agents and brokerages stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”

Through integration with their Reliance CRM and Websites, real estate professionals can harness the mobile experience of their new branded app to sync contacts, saved favorites searches and more, a release noted. Reliance users can reach more customers, keep on top of deals and stay in the know by:

Engaging in in-app chats with their buyers and sellers – Receiving alerts when clients favorite or view a property

Streamlining showings with 1 click

Sending customizable content

Scheduling push notifications to stay in touch

The company says this new partnership gives end consumers a more tailored home-buying experience as well. Buyers see new listings within minutes through the mobile search and sellers get quicker responses to questions and concerns through the in-app chat function.

“Our goal is, and always has been, to build tools and provide support that give our real estate clients a competitive edge, and in turn, allow them to provide the best service they can to their buyers and sellers,” said Nick Villanti, COO of Reliance. “Now, through our partnership with HomeStack, we help our clients meet their customers where they are – on their phones.”

For more information, visit www.relianceai.com.