The week continued as I attended my usual early Tuesday meetings: the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Weekly Executive Team Meeting followed by the HomeServices of America 2025 Plan Review. The afternoon was dedicated to our HomeServices of America monthly leadership virtual meeting, which was particularly enlightening. Maria Kazakos, Senior Vice President of Sales at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty, discussed “The Power of Keeping Score and the Why?”—her insights served as the catalyst for this week’s blog theme.

Maria’s insights were influenced by the principles outlined by Tommy Camp, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty and a firm believer in Scorekeeping for Success. Tommy embraced the idea that measuring performance can not only improve it but also accelerate its rate of improvement when these measurements are reported and analyzed.

From our experience, we’ve seen firsthand how establishing clear goals and consistently tracking progress taps into a natural human inclination towards achievement. This isn’t just about noting where we stand; it’s about transforming these insights into actionable, meaningful practices that drive forward movement.

Implementing a thoughtful scorekeeping system has proven to significantly boost productivity and overall success. It encourages a focus on positive achievements and supports an environment where team members feel motivated by clear, measurable objectives. Here are the key lessons we’ve adopted:

Positive reinforcement vs. negative measurement: Scorekeeping should focus on positive achievements rather than deficits. This positive process is akin to celebrating wins in a sports game—tracking the successful passes and goals, rather than the misses, which fosters a more engaged and motivated environment. Historical example of effective scorekeeping: The Wall Street Journal, initiated by Charles Henry Dow and Edward David Jones, is a quintessential example of scorekeeping. Their method of averaging the worth of 11 stocks not only simplified complex stock market data but also established a trusted system that continues to guide investors today. Feedback and engagement: Effective feedback is crucial for a successful scorekeeping system. It should be timely, detailed and constructive, allowing team members to understand their progress and areas of improvement. The need for a scoreboard: Visibility of progress through a clear scoreboard is essential. It not only organizes but also motivates by showing real-time progress against goals. Leadership’s role: The ultimate success of any scorekeeping system rests on leadership. Leaders must encourage, engage and exemplify the behaviors they wish to see, making the system not only necessary but effective.

So, what’s the message? Success in leadership is measurable and quantifiable. It’s about setting clear goals, tracking progress and continuously seeking new ways to achieve and celebrate success. As we embrace these practices, we not only inspire our teams but also pave the way for sustained organizational achievements.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.