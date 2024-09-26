The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) has released its annual A-List. 157 individual real estate agents and 68 teams were recognized for outstanding production in 2023. The A-List honorees, all AREAA members, generated $9.85 billion in sales volume on 10,214 transaction sides in 2023. The top 50 agents and 25 teams will be honored at the AREAA National Convention on October 24-26 in Las Vegas.

“The A-List offers the perfect snapshot of how influential the AANHPI community is within the real estate industry,” said AREAA President Jamie Tian. “When you’re in the trenches, working with consumers every day, it’s easy to forget how much we accomplish as a greater community. This list is the perfect tool to shine a light on that. Each and every member of our organization on this list is a proponent of professionalism in real estate and we’re proud to congratulate their effort and dedication to the cause.”

To qualify for A-List, AREAA members must be an agent who generated at least 15 transaction sides or $6 million in sales volume in 2023. Teams must have an AREAA member as team lead and have generated at least 25 transaction sides and $9 million in sales volume during 2023.

Top honorees included William Lublin of CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold in Philadelphia, who generated 351 sides in 2023 and Christopher Karas of Compass in Scottsdale, Ariz., generated $286.7 million in 2023.

For more information, visit https://areaa.org/alist.