Valerie Toya, a Navy veteran and owner of Versa Defense, is on a mission to empower women through the Safe Woman Series™—an initiative that empowers women with practical, comprehensive safety education, offering tools and confidence to protect themselves. Toya’s mission has evolved to address the unique safety challenges faced by real estate professionals, providing essential knowledge and skills for a secure working environment.

In honor of REALTOR® Safety Month, Toya shares how the Safe Woman Series™ helps real estate professionals live confidently and safely.

What inspired the creation of the Safe Woman Series™, and how has the mission evolved over time?

The Safe Woman Series™ was inspired by the need to provide practical safety education that empowers individuals to protect themselves. Initially, we aimed to address personal safety concerns with training to reduce risks. Our mission has since expanded to include high-quality defense products and weapons certification through our parent company, Versa Defense™. This evolution allows us to offer a well-rounded approach, equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves. We remain dedicated to empowering individuals to live confidently and safely while adapting to the changing needs of our community.

Describe some of the unique safety challenges real estate professionals face, and how your courses address these challenges.

Real estate professionals meet strangers in unfamiliar settings, which poses safety risks. Our courses provide essential knowledge and skills to address these risks, enabling real estate professionals to interact with clients and conduct business securely. Not only does this approach enhance client service, but it also promotes career stability and growth in the real estate field. We aim to help real estate professionals focus on their work without constant safety concerns, empowering them to thrive.

What specific safety protocols and risk mitigation strategies do you recommend real estate brokerages implement?

Safety-focused brokerages should involve employees in creating and following policies to address risks such as meeting unknown clients or showing properties alone. Qualifying buyers through background checks and using safety apps and systems can mitigate these risks. Regular safety training and clear policies foster a safety-first culture. Supporting agents with stress management and ensuring legal compliance protects against potential legal issues.

How do you ensure your safety courses are both effective and engaging for participants?

We blend solid information with a light-hearted approach to make our courses engaging. Understanding that safety can be intimidating, we present content in an approachable manner. Practical tips keep the material relevant and actionable. In-person classes create an interactive atmosphere, allowing participants to ask questions and engage fully. Our goal is to empower with knowledge without unnecessary stress or fear.

Can you provide any examples as far as how businesses and real estate professionals have benefited from implementing the safety practices taught by the Safe Woman Series™?

Businesses and real estate professionals who implement Safe Woman Series™ practices report increased confidence and productivity. Practices like thorough client vetting and safety checklists build trust and enhance professionalism. These protocols reduce incidents and legal risks, fostering a supportive company culture with better morale and lower turnover. Compliance with industry standards also protects against legal issues. The Safe Woman Series™ equips professionals with strategies that enhance safety and contribute to long-term success and client satisfaction. Empowering individuals to live confidently is truly rewarding for us.

For more information, please visit https://www.safewomanseries.com.