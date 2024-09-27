Real estate is a challenging industry, as evidenced by the more than 70,000 agents who left the industry in 2023 according to the National Association of REALTORS®, with higher numbers expected for 2024. So, how do you rise to the Top 1% and grow in your marketplace? Here are some key strategies.

Be authentic

Authenticity is your greatest asset. Show up as the real you every day—in social media posts, showings, listing appointments, consultations, events and from the moment you get out of bed. Authenticity builds trust and credibility, setting you apart from others.

Mindset matters

Having a clear understanding of why you’re in real estate is crucial. Let this purpose shape the service you provide. Treat your career seriously, not as a hobby. Set goals, meet expectations and be willing to go the extra mile. Embrace self-development by reading motivational books and quotes. What you consume shapes your mindset, and what you rehearse becomes your reality. Visualize the positive impact you want to make, and speak it into existence every day.

Be your own best advertisement

You are your greatest advertisement, so don’t be a secret agent. Create a narrative that people can associate with you. If you work out, run errands or pick up your kids wearing branded attire, make sure it promotes you and your business. Consistent self-promotion through t-shirts, hats and other merchandise can significantly boost your visibility. Advertising yourself leads to referrals, which are more valuable than cold leads.

Focus on referrals

Referrals come with a pre-established foundation of trust. They require less effort and cost less than paid leads. Not every agent gets referrals, but the top agents do. Referrals reflect the trust others have in you based on their personal experiences. They can come at any time, are free and often bring the greatest rewards.

Find the right brokerage

Choosing the right brokerage is vital. Look for one that aligns with your values and supports your growth. Every brokerage is not created equal. I’ve experienced several brokerages, but I found my home at JMG. At JMG, the focus is on the client and the exceptional experience we provide, which has built a strong referral network from clients and business partners.

In an ever-evolving industry, continuous coaching and training are essential. We must be experts to provide the best advice, guidance and service to our clients. Just as our clients need a home, so do we. Find your home where you can thrive, be challenged and supported.

By embracing authenticity, maintaining a positive mindset, being your own best advertisement, focusing on referrals and choosing the right brokerage, you can rise to the Top 1% and grow in your marketplace. Real estate is tough, but with the right strategies and support, you can succeed and make a significant impact on the lives of others.

