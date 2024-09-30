In real estate, branding is important. Name recognition, being “top of mind” and expanding your sphere are almost synonymous with success in the real estate business. At the same time, some take a “more is better” approach and seek to scrawl their logo, name, catchphrase or company on every billboard or knickknack they can get their hands on, which can backfire—or at the very least, isn’t a great use of time or money. As you parse out how best to get your team’s brand out into the market, it is important to think of some of where you might be overdoing it—as well as explore underutilized methods to market your team.

Here are four places to consider adding your team’s branding to, and two places you shouldn’t.

On: Your agent’s cars

Even if your team members aren’t the kind of agents who drive 2,000 miles a month, their car goes with them most places. Having some marker on your team members’ vehicles—whether it is as simple as a team logo bumper sticker, or as ostentatious as a custom paint job of your team branding on the hood—opens up lots of opportunities for conversations and connections. There are very few potential drawbacks—most businesses utilize vehicles for marketing, and the chance of someone reacting negatively to your team doing so with your members’ vehicles is essentially zero. If your team members don’t have something letting people know who your team is on the car that they drive for work, they are almost certainly missing out.

On: Your social media

This one is obvious to nearly everyone, but it is the how that makes a difference here. Plastering your team’s certifications, your team logo or recent market stats across every platform and on every post can absolutely turn some potential clients off, but not using social media for business is almost unthinkable. The goal should be that everyone knows what your team does, but isn’t constantly bombarded with reminders as they browse your team’s page or recent posts. Using a “pinned” post on Instagram or Tiktok, or sneaking your team logo into your profile picture can help with this, and allows your team to create a more authentic social media presence while still ensuring people think of you when they think of buying and selling homes.

Off: Charity work

While giving back to the community is a great thing that people should do for its own sake, your team also has the chance to get your name out to the people in your region when you and your members join a clothing drive or street cleanup. What you do not want to do, though, is come off as self-serving and tacky by planting a big sign with your team logo at the event, or plaster donated clothing or other items with your team branding. While often there is no big issue with this, there is also a chance of getting significant backlash if the issues are sensitive or your team is perceived as trying to turn a noble cause into a marketing event. It is almost always better to avoid that pitfall entirely, and simply show up and be a part of these things while letting any business exposure come through word of mouth.

On: Clothing

Again, the specifics are important: your team members (usually) don’t want to show up to a professional networking event with a goofy T-shirt that has your team branding printed on it. But that goofy T-shirt is a great way to express who your team is and let people know about your business when attending a more casual event. Your team members also can find more subtle or professional ways to communicate who your team is and what you do—a lapel pin with your team logo, a branded scarf or a simple wristband. Use discretion, but don’t fail to take advantage of potential opportunities in your team members’ wardrobe.

On: Unusual or unexpected objects

There’s nothing wrong with having a box of pens, a drawer full of notepads or a stack of fridge magnets with your team name on them. But these can quickly reach a point of diminishing returns, as many people are inundated with these sorts of things. If your team wants to stand out, it might be worth putting a little extra effort in and getting your team name on something memorable such as: knee-high socks, teddy bears, stress balls, tissue boxes, piggy banks and sunglasses, which are all more likely to catch people’s attention and can be used for unique promotions or sponsorships.

Off: Partisan politics

Especially important in this election year, take care that your team doesn’t accidentally (or purposefully) directly associate your brand or business with overly partisan politics. Some people are comfortable associating their business with political causes they believe in, and that can be an important way to express your values and be part of a community. But when it comes to political candidates and parties, your team members should be extremely careful to ensure they are only speaking as a private citizen and not use branded social media or other platforms associated with your team’s business.

Your team’s brand is extremely valuable, and for that reason you should be thoughtful in regards to how you use it and what you put your team name on. While some people might find success with a shotgun approach, inundating everyone and everything with their name and logo in pursuit of more exposure, the more thoughtful team can cultivate a truly unique and powerful personal brand that breeds long-term goodwill and bolsters your team’s business both today, and in the future.