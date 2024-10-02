Realty ONE Group International has announced the company has opened a new office in Mexico in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The new franchise owner, Marco Fernandez, has more than 20 years’ experience in commercial strategies and real estate investments, the company noted.

“We’ve been excited to open in Mexico and Marco is the right person at the right time,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International. “He will absolutely build on our global momentum because he has the same heart and love for real estate professionals that is the foundation of our brand.”

The company said Fernandez plans to open offices throughout the three Mexico states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

“I’m thrilled to bring a trusted name into the market and am dedicated to fostering strong relationships with agents and clients alike,” said Fernandez. “Realty ONE Group is the perfect brand and business model so I’m seizing this opportunity to offer tailored solutions to agents in Mexico and comprehensive real estate services to their clients.”

For more information, visit www.OwnAOne.com.