Property highlights:

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Listing Price: $17.995 million

Features: 8,340-square-foot estate with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Added Appeal: 40-foot pool, pool house, guest house, two-car garage, motor court, custom bar, wine cellar, chef’s kitchen with premium appliances and outdoor patios with BBQ and fridge.

Envision entering a timeless Spanish masterpiece where Hollywood glamor merges with modern luxury, right in the heart of Beverly Hills. Situated on one of the most sought-after streets in the Flats, The Walden Estate is a rare legacy property that seamlessly blends original architectural charm with contemporary sophistication. From its grand two-story entry to the intricate truss ceilings, every corner of this estate tells a story.

The estate offers unparalleled amenities, including expansive living areas, an open kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a stunning pool, two guest homes and a luxurious primary suite with “theirs and mine” bathrooms, spacious closets and a bonus office. Whether hosting a lavish event in the expansive courtyard, enjoying a peaceful moment by the tranquil fountain or relaxing in the luxurious primary suite, The Walden Estate offers a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates, who shared the details behind this stunning property.

Joey Macari: What makes The Walden Estate a Great Space?

Rochelle Atlas Maize: Nestled on one of the most coveted streets in the Flats, The Walden Estate stands as one of Beverly Hills’ last great legacy properties. This gated, authentic Spanish masterpiece has been meticulously updated, preserving its original architectural charm while incorporating modern, designer touches. Set on a nearly 20,000-square-foot flat lot, the estate offers versatile spaces for even the most discerning buyer. The Walden Estate includes thoughtfully designed vignettes throughout the grounds, providing multiple settings for entertaining—from a romantic courtyard to a tranquil fountain retreat. This estate redefines luxury living, offering endless possibilities for comfort, style and entertainment.

JM: How do you position The Walden Estate’s blend of modern Spanish style and Hollywood glamor in the competitive Beverly Hills market?

RAM: The Walden Estate offers a masterful renovation that pays homage to its original Spanish architecture, while effortlessly catering to the desires of today’s luxury buyer. In the competitive Beverly Hills Flats, where beautiful homes abound, the decision often comes down to personal preference and lifestyle. Many buyers in Southern California appreciate the charm of Spanish-style homes, but are often put off by the smaller, compartmentalized layouts typical of 1920s and ‘30s properties. The Walden Estate perfectly addresses this concern by retaining its stunning Spanish exterior while offering the expansive, open interiors that are essential for modern living. It’s a home that beautifully bridges the gap between classic design and contemporary functionality.

JM: Considering the estate’s array of high-end amenities, how do you highlight these features during showings to convey their value to potential buyers?

RAM: It’s all about crafting an experience and telling the story behind the home. During showings, we don’t just list the features—we create a narrative that brings the estate to life. From the moment we step through the custom door to the personalized wine labels in the cellar and bar, every detail is shared with purpose. The Walden Estate is also a state-of-the-art smart home, and we use that to immerse potential buyers in the experience. As we tour the property, we can adjust the mood of the pool area by activating the fountains or changing the music in different rooms to match the buyer’s preferences. This dynamic approach shows how effortlessly the home adapts to their lifestyle. It’s about showing how each space offers something unique while maintaining the cohesive elegance of the estate.

JM: How do you use the Beverly Hills Flats location and nearby landmarks to boost the estate’s marketing appeal?

RAM: While the neighborhood truly sells itself, we also enhance its appeal through multiple blogs on our website that highlight the unique qualities of the Beverly Hills Flats. This not only educates prospective buyers, but also drives SEO and traffic to the site. The Walden Estate’s prime location offers unmatched convenience—it’s within walking distance of the designer boutiques of Rodeo Drive, world-class restaurants, the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and more. Living in the Flats provides an idyllic setting for leisurely walks in a safe, easily navigable neighborhood. With notable past and present residents including Elvis Presley, Jennifer Aniston and Lucille Ball, The Walden Estate is positioned within a neighborhood synonymous with Hollywood glamor and luxury.

JM: What key details do you focus on during contract negotiations for a property with such extensive amenities?

RAM: In negotiations for a property like The Walden Estate, we prioritize several critical aspects. We emphasize The Walden Estate’s unique features, such as the oversized lot and guest homes, in addition to luxury amenities like the pool and outdoor kitchen. We stress that the estate feels brand new, avoiding concerns about outdated systems. The lot size and exclusive location on Walden Drive are key selling points. We outline maintenance costs clearly and highlight the property’s potential for long-term value appreciation, making it a valuable investment for buyers.

