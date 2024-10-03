Firstly, a hearty HAPPY NEW YEAR to all!

You might wonder, “Gino, why celebrate the New Year now?”

The real estate calendar operates uniquely! On Tuesday, October 1, we closed the third quarter and commenced the final sprint—the last 90 days. Our industry thrives on a 90-day cycle, where the efforts we make now bear fruit three months later. This is why our sector’s New Year kicks off not with January’s fireworks, but with strategic planning starting in October.

Take action: Plan your final quarter of 2024

Open your 2024 calendar: Begin by reserving time for personal commitments—days off, holidays, holiday parties, vacations, and doctor’s appointments. These breaks are crucial for maintaining balance amid your busy schedules. Schedule your workdays: Define each workday for October, November, and December, detailing all your business activities: Daily operations

Training and role-playing

Prospecting and lead follow-up

Office meetings

Client appointments

This thorough planning is vital for a robust start to the Real Estate New Year on October 1st.

As we gear up for this pivotal shift, it’s essential to start planning for your 2025 business goals. Don’t forget to download the Business Planning Essentials. A strong business plan is your safeguard against the typical slowdown in Q1. With Q4 filled with festive distractions, it’s imperative to stay on course. Looking ahead through 90 days of celebrations, you’ll find yourself in Q1, which can be a slower period for many in our field.

Reflecting on my 30+ years in real estate—spanning roles from agent to company owner—I’ve observed that January and February can often present cash flow challenges, affecting both agents and brokerage owners alike.

A proactive business plan not only prepares you for what’s ahead but ensures that the busy holiday season doesn’t derail your momentum. By treating October 1 as the new year’s start, you instill a rigorous discipline into your business practices, ensuring a strong kickoff to the actual new year.

So, what’s the message? Discipline is our growth catalyst. By starting earlier, celebrating our New Year in October, planning for 2025 now, and preparing diligently for upcoming challenges, we position ourselves for success. With preparation, nothing is out of reach, and everything is achievable.



