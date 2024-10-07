Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, has announced an agreement with Arab MLS to enhance its real estate practices across the Arab region and beyond. UCO will advise Arab MLS to further drive efficiency, transparency, user experience and the way people connect with properties, starting with Egypt, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, UCO stated.

Arab MLS is at the forefront of real estate in the Arab region with an MLS that serves as the foundation for property transactions and a vision to transform the real estate landscape into a connected ecosystem, UCO stated, noting that Arab MLS not only provides an MLS solution but also offers a comprehensive marketplace hosted on a government domain. Having the backing of key government entities and financial institutions demonstrates the strength and reliability of Arab MLS’s platform, the subsidiary stated. .

“Our relationship with Arab MLS stems from a shared vision of fostering a modern and accessible real estate ecosystem that enhances trust and transparency,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS and UCO. “We are excited to bring our experience to the table with the goal of elevating the real estate industry in the Arab region and globally.”

Stellar MLS said through UCO, it augments Arab MLS’s innovative solutions and comprehensive suite of services, which, “create(s) a future where everyone can easily navigate the world of real estate, making informed decisions and finding the perfect home by setting new standards for efficiency, transparency, and user experience.”

UCO will serve as an advisor to Arab MLS, including technology, business strategy and operational efficiencies to scale membership and vendor management, a release stated.

“Our collaboration with UCO marks an important milestone in our mission to drive innovation and transparency within the real estate industry,” said Ahmed Elbatrawy, founder and CEO of Arab MLS. “By combining our expertise and culture awareness of the marketplace with UCO’s experience and forward-thinking approach, we aim to create a more efficient and accessible marketplace that benefits real estate professionals and consumers alike, setting a new standard for the real estate sector in Egypt and beyond, ensuring a future where trust, technology, and growth go hand in hand.”

“Arab MLS understands the diverse needs of the real estate sector in the Arab region,” said Marion Weiler, UCO vice president of Global Markets and Stellar MLS vice president of Marketing and Communications. “We are excited to share ideas to further leverage their innovative tools and technology. Together, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and forward-thinking strategies to ensure that real estate professionals and consumers alike benefit from an enhanced industry landscape.”

Stellar MLS noted that UCO has been actively engaged in global forums in France and Germany to support a forward-thinking approach to transforming the real estate industry. In October, UCO is a title partner of the International MLS Forum in Milan, where representatives of 45-plus global markets will meet to understand and develop the MLS concept to bring about trust and transparency.

For more information about UCO, visit https://stellarmls.com/global. For more information about Arab MLS, visit https://arabmls.org/.