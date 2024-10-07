Above, Matt Fetick

Matt Fetick loved being a police officer. Helping is in his DNA. But when he realized that his REALTOR® friends were earning more money than he could ever earn as a cop, he traded in his ‘cuffs for a CRM.

Licensed in 2004, he still does a shift as a paramedic now and then, and he serves as mayor of the small town of Kennet Square, Pennsylvania, where lives with his domestic and business partner, David Maio Williams, and their three children under the age of eight.

But the dedicated leader of the Matt Fetick team serving a tri-state area in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland under the banner of eXp Realty, spends most of his time leading a group of 11 agents as devoted to helping others as he is.

“What makes us the go-team in our market is our commitment to helping clients get what they want,” said Fetick, whose team last year closed 350 transactions. “Happy clients come back again and again—and they refer their friends and families. The bulk of our business today comes from referrals.”

Barbara Pronin: Matt, where did you begin your career in real estate once you were licensed?

Matt Fetick: I started with Keller Williams, where we were until very recently, and I could not have made a better choice. They had a fantastic training program, which I appreciate to this day, and I worked very hard. I read Gary Keller’s ‘Millionaire Real Estate Agent,’ and I was determined to become that person.”

BP: When and why did you decide to team?

MF: I found I was great at building client relationships and closing real estate transactions, but not great on the administrative side. So, in my second year in business, I hired my first administrative assistant – and my first buyer’s agent. She focused on buyers while I focused on listings.

BP: How did you manage through the crash of 2008?

MF: I focused on short sale listings and REOs and added 2 more buyer’s agents. Two colleagues of mine, Fred Weaver, and Kevin Kauffman, led the charge on short sale systems that we adopted to become successful. We hired Rachel Hodges, who was our listing coordinator and today is our operations manager, and we recruited my mom, Jill Schappel, a retired paralegal, who became our short sale negotiator. They were integral in the success of our short sale team. Between us, we closed over 700 short sales, and we were well-positioned to pivot again as the market began to normalize.

BP: So, you continued building your team?

MF: Yes. At one point, I owned two Keller Williams offices, which I sold in 2023 before we moved to eXp in July of this year.

BP: What prompted you to make that switch?

MF: I believe eXp offers consistency in all markets throughout the U.S. As a single brokerage, there is one economic model, one set of policies and procedures, and unified managing brokers. The tools and systems are unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And as we look to the real estate team model of the future, I am confident in CEO Leo Pareja’s leadership to guide us there.

BP: How is your team organized today, and how do you communicate?

MF: We have four full-time agents, four part-timers, and three admins. We have a morning stand-up call every morning, mostly to talk about issues, apps, and new listings, and we meet in person every other week for updates, training sessions, and anything that need discussion. I mostly focus on marketing, branding, and our luxury listings. David is our top agent, and he is the one who mentors our new agents.

BP: How would you describe your team culture?

MF: We are all about client success, because their success is our success. We will literally go to the mat for them. Our Smart Sale program, for example, is totally solution-based, with some unique features and benefits We do all the due-diligence upfront before your home goes on the market – including a pre-inspection. Also, we build long-term relationships with our clients, and we see them often in social settings. We do an annual breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. We host a day at the zoo, with lunch on us—and a day at Philly Stadium, including a barbecue and a tour of the locker rooms. It’s all part of our value proposition.

BP: Are you open to new agents?

MF: Absolutely. Experienced or new, so long as they are committed to our values and invested in their career as a means of helping others and building a secure financial base for their families.

BP: Any words of advice for new team leaders?

MF: There is always change in the life cycle of this business. Markets shift. Agents come and go. We need to stay committed, be flexible, and not be afraid of change. Sometimes, the best solutions come out of that very change.

Fetick Team Listing

A Classic Farmhouse-Inspired Estate

640 N. Walnut Road

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

4 Bedrooms

5 Baths

7,290 Square Feet

Listing Price: $3,431,000

Nestled amid picturesque and peaceful Chester County horse country is this sweeping, stately 23-conserved acre estate, unlike any other. Welcome to Fox Quarry. Originally constructed in 1973 and expanded throughout the years, this classic farmhouse-inspired estate, offers authentic period elements crafted to create a masterpiece of beauty. This breathtaking blend includes a 7,000 sq. ft. main residence, a soaring fieldstone barn, and a spacious guest cottage with two apartments. A myriad of stone and brick terraces surrounded by professional verdant landscaping creates an unequaled enclave. It is a brilliant fusion of yesteryear architectural features and modern must-have amenities.

To see the full listing

FetickTeam.com