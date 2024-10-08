HouseAmp—the platform that connects real estate agents and homeowners with financing and home improvement providers—has announced a new partnership with Renovation Sells—a national company that simplifies home renovations for buyers and sellers. The partnership brings agents and homeowners the combined benefits of fast financing and trusted local renovations, enabling them to maximize profits in today’s competitive real estate market.

In today’s market, HouseAmp stated that many homeowners have built up significant equity but struggle to access it without selling their home or going through a lengthy HELOC process. In one platform, HouseAmp connects homeowners with lenders who provide up to $400,000 in financing and also with trusted Renovation Sells experts whose streamlined design and construction process reduces timelines from months to weeks. The result is a hassle-free experience, enabling sellers to transform their homes without upfront costs while maximizing their returns.

“This partnership is a seamless solution that empowers agents to list more move-in ready homes. Move-in ready homes have proven to increase sale prices—and we help do that without the usual financial strain or renovation stress,” said Rick Hennessey, CEO of HouseAmp. “We love that the franchise owners of Renovation Sells live and work in the communities that they serve, bringing an added level of trust and accountability to the renovation process.”

The companies added that the partnership brings a transformative approach to the real estate market. HouseAmp’s seamless funding process removes financial barriers, while Renovation Sells ensures that home upgrades are high-quality and completed on time. Homeowners and agents across the nation will benefit from the strategic pairing of HouseAmp’s immediate capital solutions and Renovation Sells’ trusted design and renovation process.

“We’re thrilled to partner with HouseAmp,” said Michael Valente, CEO of Renovation Sells. “Its innovative approach to financing aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering homeowners everywhere to unlock the full potential of their homes. With HouseAmp providing immediate capital, our teams can jumpstart projects and prepare homes for sale quickly. This combination of fast funding and on-the-ground accountability means homeowners don’t have to choose between quality and efficiency—they get both.”

For more information, visit https://www.houseamp.com/.