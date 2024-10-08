United® Real Estate has announced the company has been recognized as one of America’s largest and fastest-growing franchise organizations in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the eighth-consecutive year. The achievement follows its inclusion in the 2024 Smartest-Growing list of franchisors, also published by the Franchise Times.

According to the company, the Top 400 accolade accompanies United’s positions as No. 1 fastest-growing real estate brokerage in America with a 727% five-year growth rate, the No. 1 largest flat-fee brokerage by transaction count and No. 1 fastest-growing national brokerage by revenue. In addition to the firm’s appearance in the Franchise Times Top 400, United also earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time this year, a release noted.

United’s model is structured to charge agents one flat fee for every transaction, as opposed to a commission-split model, which the company says allows agents to be free to negotiate costs for services rendered–a business practice they say benefits agents and consumers.

“Our sustained growth curve is brought about by a steadfast commitment to our mission by our brokers, owners, agents and employees and their incredible commitment to deliver excellence,” said company President Rick Haase. “Our financial model is elegant and efficient and is also a real eye-opener for this industry. We are especially well positioned for the current real estate market and the recent and future changes in the real estate brokerage business.”

The Franchise Times Top 400 ranking examines sales performance of the largest franchise organizations in the United States, a release noted. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, according to the organization. The ranking includes iconic names such as McDonald’s, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Subway, Papa Johns, The UPS Store and Chick-fil-A.

To learn more visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.