In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Fundamentals of Success in 2024”—panelists Jason Mitchell, founder of Jason Mitchell Group and real estate broker, Heather McColaugh, the top performing agent on the BF Realty team and RISMedia’s 2023 Midwest Region Rookie of the Year, and James Wexler, the owner of Wexler Realty Group, discussed their insights and strategies needed to build, train and manage a high-performing and high-earning team.

The webinar was sponsored by the Jason Mitchell Group and moderated by Creig Northrop, the founder and CEO of Northrop Realty.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered some top tips for scaling your team effectively in order to propel your business to new heights, including:

Recruiting and hiring the right team members.

Getting business for your team members through leads and referrals.

Training your team members to seek out their own business and remain successful.

Setting up strong team leadership.

Hiring administrative staff in order to create efficiency and free up time.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“Your time is the most valuable asset. If (your agents) are not doing it on their own, they’re not going to be successful. Let them find out. You don’t want to teach them the nuances of how to function or work as a REALTOR®. I want to improve their sales ability, their time management, their discipline, their self accountability and structure so that they can thrive.” -James Wexler, Owner, Wexler Realty Group

“It all begins with you and what you need, and that is you have to go get more business. You’ll always get stuck at a certain point that you can’t break through because you don’t have help. You need admin and then you need agents. It typically starts with the admin because they allow you to go get more business. That way you’re not sitting there ordering your for sale sign, listing your properties, ordering the inspection. An admin needs to do the busy work.” -Jason Mitchell, Founder, Jason Mitchell Group

“What would make an ideal team leader? You have to have enough personal volume yourself to be able to give maybe those lower hanging fruit opportunities or those slam dunks to maybe a newer agent that you trust. I think as agents grow into a team leader position, don’t necessarily look at it as you’re shining light on somebody else, but really releasing the control to feel like it has to be done your way. If you can trust somebody 70% with a transaction or a client, hand them over so you can spend more time on maybe higher dollar sales or refilling the pipeline.” -Heather McColaugh, Real Estate Agent, BF Realty

For more information on how you form or grow a high-performing and high-earning team, check out the full webinar here.

To view more webinars from RISMedia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.