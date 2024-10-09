Above, 851 Wilson Way, Telluride, Colorado listed by Telluride Properties/Forbes Global Properties. Listed as “One of the most stunning residences ever constructed in the Telluride region, including floor-to-ceiling glass, soul stirring views, infinity edge pond and flowing floor plan, creating an immersion in nature like no other home.” Listing price: $22,500,000 and represented by Steve Cieciuch.

International brokerage network Forbes Global Properties has announced the merger of Telluride Real Estate Corp. and Telluride Properties, two of the longest-standing real estate brokerages in Telluride, Colorado. With nine locations throughout Telluride and the Mountain Village, the team of more than 70 agents will now operate as Telluride Properties.

“Both teams have embraced this merger, and we all look forward to combined and enhanced marketing programs, exploring new markets, enhanced collaboration and exchange of ideas and expertise for facilitation of transactions,” said Albert Roer and Polly Leach-Lychee, partners at Telluride Properties, LLC, in a statement.

“We are enthused with the evolution of this consolidation that heightens our visibility, marketing outreach, knowledge transfer between brokers and the prestige of a firm representing the sales effort for the preeminent Four Seasons project.” said TD Smith, who founded Telluride Real Estate alongside Ron Alfred in 1981.

“With the merger of these two renowned companies, Telluride now benefits from a best-in-class real estate service, offering unmatched expertise and access across all nine prime locations,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties.

Forbes Global Properties is currently represented by real estate agents across 26 countries in more than 525 locations.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.