As we embraced the unique start of our Real Estate New Year last week, marking the final 90-day sprint with strategic enthusiasm, we now delve deeper into what truly drives our success during these critical months. It’s not just about meticulous planning and aligning our calendars—it’s about the essence of hard work. This week, as we continue to set the stage for 2025, let’s explore what it really means to push beyond the usual boundaries and why the deepest dedication often requires more than just structured schedules. Understanding the real grit behind our efforts can transform how we approach this intense quarter and ultimately, how we achieve exceptional results.

“Work hard and you’ll succeed.” This phrase is so commonly heard it’s almost cliché. Yet, as someone deeply embedded in the fabric of business leadership, my experience tells a different story. In countless conversations with executives, CEOs, founders and franchisees, a recurring theme emerges:

“They clock out too early.”

“They lack a genuine work ethic.”

“It’s rare to see anyone go the extra mile.”

“They think they’re working hard, but…”

It’s clear that hard work—the kind that truly moves you ahead—isn’t just about extended hours or toiling away into the wee hours. It’s about a profound shift in lifestyle, a complete rewiring of one’s mental framework, and a readiness to make sacrifices that few are genuinely prepared to handle.

Hard work redefined

Today, let’s debunk the myth of the standard 40-hour work week. True advancement requires more. This isn’t about temporary efforts; it’s about sustained, intense commitment. Although I champion the eventual move towards passive income streams and smarter, not harder, work, the foundation of great achievements is often built through relentless effort.

From my observations, teams in high-stakes environments sometimes must enforce breaks on their members to prevent burnout. I’ve seen entrepreneurs forego vacations for years to keep their ships afloat. Consider the extreme case of Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI since 2019, Billionaire) who suffered from scurvy due to neglecting his diet. These stories, though extreme, underscore a crucial point: outstanding achievements are forged through extraordinary sacrifices.

The cost of exceptional success

This discussion isn’t intended to glorify overworking (although it might sound like it), but to lay bare the reality that exceptional results require exceptional efforts. If you’re not prepared to push harder than others, be prepared to see someone else climb the podium you envisioned for yourself.

Sure, you can lead a successful and satisfying life without pushing to these extremes. Coding an app, excelling as an engineer, or earning a decent salary is entirely achievable. But aiming for the stars, like reaching billionaire status, demands more than just talent—it requires a radical commitment.

Opportunity vs. obligation

One significant hurdle in achieving exceptional success is psychological. Many view their evenings and weekends as mere escapes from work rather than opportunities to excel. Yet, these quiet hours are golden times for pushing forward, for innovating while others rest.

This isn’t about forfeiting leisure but redefining it. Building something remarkable often means reshaping your very notion of “free time” into “opportunity time.” Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur in your 20s or a seasoned professional in your 40s, the sacrifices required will vary but are essential nonetheless.

Setting and sticking to priorities

What’s truly important to you? For most driven individuals, everything boils down to three main priorities: their business, their family and their health. Anything beyond these is considered a bonus. This prioritization means that during intense growth phases, some areas, like personal hobbies or even health, might temporarily take a backseat.

Consider the tech giants and business moguls who, only after achieving substantial success, began to realign their focus towards health and personal well-being. This shift is common among those who initially sacrifice their comfort and well-being for career gains.

The reality of hard work

Hard work is often uncomfortable, and our natural human instinct is to seek comfort and avoid pain. The journey to exceptional success is paved with hard choices—missing important family moments, foregoing instant gratifications, and sometimes being misunderstood by those around you.

Each decision to work late, skip a social event, or push through fatigue represents an investment in your future. These are the deposits made into your “success account,” compounding over time, much like financial investments, but these are investments of effort and will.

The long game

True achievement in any field is about playing the long game. It involves calculated risks, consistent effort, and an unwavering commitment to your goals. Success doesn’t happen overnight; it’s usually the result of years of unseen hard work. Viral sensations or “overnight successes” often have countless unseen hours behind them.

Choosing your path

So, what does success mean to you? And how badly do you want it? These are questions only you can answer. They require deep reflection, perhaps during a quiet walk or through journaling. Examine whether your daily actions align with your ultimate goals. Are you making the necessary sacrifices? Are you prioritizing correctly?

So, what’s the message? Hard work is deeply personal and incredibly challenging. Each person must choose their path and the pace at which they travel it. Regardless of the direction you choose, embrace it fully, commit to your decisions and prepare to invest deeply in your chosen journey.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.