Benchmark Realty, a member of the United Real Estate family of companies, announced the company held its annual Benchmark EXPO on October 4, 2024, drawing more than 425 attendees from the Greater Nashville, Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee real estate communities.



The company said this year’s EXPO marked a significant milestone with the introduction of Benchmark Realty’s inaugural Value Awards. These awards honor agents who embrace Benchmark Realty’s core values and demonstrate a commitment to positively impacting their communities, a release noted. It is the first awards program ever to be introduced by the brokerage.

“This event was laser-focused on our culture, our core principles and raising our people to the highest level of achievement possible,” stated Benchmark Realty President Scott Rowland. “I am so proud of our entire team’s work that made this the most successful Benchmark EXPO ever.”

The event featured a keynote presentation by Jared James, an industry coach and speaker. His “How to Win in the New Era” session provided strategies that show attendees how to navigate the current real estate landscape, as well as adapting and thriving in the face of change, a release noted.

In addition to the awards and keynote, the EXPO showcased over 70 local real estate industry vendors, including inspectors, insurance agents, plumbers and transaction coordinators. Benchmark Realty has more than 1,700 affiliates serving Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and Northern Alabama.

For more information, visit https://joinunitedrealestate.com/.