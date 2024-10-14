Despite slowing growth in home prices throughout the year, luxury markets continue to thrive. In fact, almost 70% of luxury markets saw price increases from 2023, according to a new report from Property Shark.

Property Shark’s new report looked at residential transactions and the home sale prices from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024 to determine the U.S.’s most expensive zip codes in 2024.

The report found that 67% of the country’s 100 most expensive zip codes saw median sale prices increase in 2024, compared to 29% in 2023. As a result, 15 zip codes had median sale prices of $4 million and above, and only 15 stayed below $2 million.

Other key highlights include:

Atherton, California remains #1 most expensive zip code in U.S. for 8th consecutive year

The Hamptons’ Sagaponack and Water Mill rank as #2 and #3 most expensive zip codes, respectively, just shy of $6 million

Newport Beach, California claims an unprecedented three spots among the country’s 10 priciest zip codes

NYC remains the top city for expensive real estate, claiming six of the country’s top 100 zips with TriBeCa’s 10013 in the lead

Five locations surpass $5 million, only 15 stay below $2 million

78% of the most exclusive U.S. zip codes are clustered in the Bay Area, metro LA and the New York metro

Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Orange counties claim highest concentrations of expensive zip codes with more than 10 each

The #1 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, Florida, Maryland and New Jersey set new price records as high as $5.75 million

Nantucket, Mass., leads expensive New England real estate at $2.9 million

Riverside heads Connecticut at $2.51 million, New Castle leads New Hampshire at $2.19 million

$4 million Medina tops Washington State, $2.1 million Crystal Bay is Nevada’s most exclusive

For the full report, click here.