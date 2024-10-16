Above, Sarah Galperin

In the luxury real estate arena, where trust and exclusivity are paramount, Sarah Galperin of Compass Florida is reshaping the standards of success. With a background in fashion and photography, Galperin brings a creative edge to marketing properties, turning each listing into a sought-after masterpiece. Her secret? Building deep connections and offering unparalleled service that anticipates every client’s need.

Here, Galperin explains how she’s navigating South Florida’s competitive market and empowering the next generation of women in luxury real estate.

What’s your secret to making high-net-worth clients feel like they’ve found their perfect match in both a property and a REALTOR®?

Trust and connections are highly important. While browsing the MLS is straightforward, true value comes from connecting with agents specializing in luxury properties who have access to exclusive or off-market listings. These “unicorns” are discovered through well-connected agents. To find these properties, you need to be within the right circles. If targeting a specific location or property type, connect with agents working in that price range, typically starting at a million dollars and up. Understanding where these agents focus and leveraging their connections can reveal opportunities otherwise missed.

How do you differentiate yourself to attract high-net-worth clients in a competitive market?

Customer service is always a top priority. Clients seek more than just a service; they want an exceptional experience. To stand out as a luxury agent, I focus on understanding what makes my high-net-worth clients happy and meeting their needs. Anticipating needs and exceeding expectations is crucial. Time is precious for these clients, so they value efficiency and flawless delivery. Success means being in the right place at the right time, fully grasping their requirements and providing a service that reflects their standards of exclusivity and excellence. High-net-worth clients want partners who operate on their level, so it’s essential to demonstrate the ability to deliver the caliber of service they demand.

In what ways has your experience in fashion and photography influenced your approach to marketing luxury properties?

Both industries connect with people emotionally. Just as fashion advertising uses aesthetics to create exclusivity and desirability, the same applies to luxury real estate. Each property has a story that needs to be curated and presented to enhance its perceived value. When marketing a listing, I focus on crafting a compelling story to attract attention and interest. The goal is to generate broad interest and create competition that drives up the property’s value.

How do you keep your finger on the pulse of the market to anticipate and meet the desires of luxury buyers?

Staying ahead means knowing about new high-end developments and informing your clients early. It’s crucial to stay connected with top architects, developers and brokers in your market. Attending broker open houses and tracking upcoming projects is essential. I also explore “whisper listings”—properties not yet on the open market that may become available soon. By leveraging my network of luxury agents, I can uncover these off-market opportunities and present them to my clients before anyone else.

What’s your best advice for women starting out in luxury real estate?

For women breaking into luxury real estate, consider joining an established team or brokerage specializing in the luxury market you’re targeting. Building connections and expertise on your own can be challenging. Aligning with an experienced luxury specialist is an effective way to enter the field and develop essential skills. Finding the right mentor and team to guide you through high-end real estate dynamics is key.

For more information, please visit https://www.compass.com/agents/sarah-galperin.