Anywhere Real Estate has announced the debut of its Values Day event this week. In correlation with World Values Day, Anywhere invited employees to celebrate its recently launched values both in person and virtually.

In July, Anywhere unveiled an updated purpose story that includes new enterprise values and an expanded purpose statement. Called “The Anywhere Way,” the refresh represents the next chapter of the Anywhere story, particularly as the company continues to lead through industry change and accelerate transformation. The company said the Anywhere values reinforce its commitments in the face of change and represent its culture values:

We move with integrity. We take trust seriously and earn it from our customers every day. We do what’s right and show up with excellence for those we serve.

We move with heart. We bring a positive attitude as we seek to understand, value, and respect one another and the significance of the work we do in people’s lives.

We move as one team. We know where we’re going and can get there faster when we work collaboratively, leveraging our advantages to achieve our shared vision and lead into the future, together.

A day of connection and shared understanding

Before breaking out into three sessions, the Anywhere executive leadership team opened the day’s events with remarks from Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president; Tanya Reu Narvaez, chief people officer; and Trey Sarten, chief communications officer and head of public affairs.

“Values are critical as we move the business forward,” said Schneider. “Those can be advantages competitively out there because no matter what part of our ecosystem we’re working in or what business we’re in, when we do the right thing, when we show respect to each other and to our communities and we work as a single team, we can win in the company and out in the market.”



“We’re a company that believes in a people first mentality and in giving every employee a chance to make that impact,” said Reu-Narvaez. “Our values speak to that philosophy, no matter what role you play across the company where you sit, how you contribute, we all together move people forward and we share a commitment to doing so with integrity, with heart and as one team.”

The three sessions included a values-themed employee scavenger hunt, a workshop to accelerate Generative AI adoption through hands-on exploration and a discussion led by representatives from Covenant House, Anywhere’s charity partner whose focus is on ending youth homelessness. During an inspiring discussion led by representatives from Covenant House International, Covenant House New Jersey and an alumnus of the program, the company said employees learned more about how Covenant House supports homeless youth with a path to independence.

“You know Anywhere is in the business of giving people homes and so are we,” said Mary Lonergan, Covenant House New Jersey corporate partnerships and foundation officer. “The parallel between Covenant House and Anywhere was just such a beautiful fit. We knew the vision with Anywhere was so much bigger and broader.”

For more information, visit anywhere.re