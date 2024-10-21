Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has announced the launch of a new brand campaign and tagline, emphasizing their 99% client satisfaction rating and deep understanding of homes. This campaign further connects the trusted reputation and quality synonymous with the iconic Better Homes & Gardens media brand, which engages more than 42 million print and digital readers annually, and the real estate brand.

BHGRE’s “We Know” campaign showcases how consumers benefit from working with a brand-affiliated agent for knowledge about the real estate buying and selling experience and an understanding of how people enjoy and engage with their homes.

“As BHGRE evolves, we felt it was critically important to further showcase ourselves as THE trusted brand in real estate by fully connecting with the iconic power and trust of the Better Homes & Gardens brand which has showcased how we live for more than 100 years,” said BHGRE President Ginger Wilcox. “That knowledge and trust, combined with our affiliated brokers and agents’ skills in advising and guiding their clients through the home buying and selling journey, is unique and unmatched. While ‘Nobody Knows Homes Better’ is a play on the Better Homes & Gardens name, it perfectly fits who we are.”

The campaign launched with a one-minute brand video, showcasing BHGRE affiliated agent’s expertise in trends and understanding of the real estate buying experience. The video concludes with the brand’s new tagline, ‘Nobody Knows Homes BetterSM.’

BHGRE stated that the advertising effort begins by reaching more than 70% of U.S. consumers via the brand’s exclusive access to 175 million consumers through its Dotdash Meredith partnership. This includes a two-page spread in the October issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine along with online assets. In addition, affiliated agents and brokerages have access to numerous campaign materials, including social media graphics, posters and videos.

“We worked closely with the Better Homes & Gardens team and those at their parent company Dotdash Meredith to identify how the buying and selling process is uniquely tied to the dreams, emotions, and experiences a home provides,” said David Marine, chief marketing officer of Anywhere Brands. “This branding campaign has only scratched the surface on how we plan to support our affiliated agents and brokerages as they integrate their knowledge of how each home is unique with their experiences working with thousands and thousands of buyers and sellers each year. We are looking forward to working with the Better Homes & Gardens editorial teams to routinely showcase emerging trends in how we enjoy our homes.”

For more, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.