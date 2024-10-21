Dee Evans worked for a Texas mortgage company to help put her husband through dental school. By the time he was in practice, she had decided to take the leap into sales. She was licensed as a REALTOR® in 2003.

By 2005, she was a top producer for Ebby Halliday in Rockwall, Texas, and four years later, she was the brand’s company-wide top individual producer and in the top one percent of REALTORS® nationwide.

In 2014, she took on her first agents to share the workload and created the Dee Evans Group, which in early fall of this year re-branded with Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors based in Rockwall, Texas. The nine-agent team serves more than 15 growing communities in the Dallas suburbs.

Evans, who has been named D Magazine’s Best Real Estate Agent since 2011, has built her career on customer care.

“I have always been focused on growing my business by going above and beyond for my clients,” said Evans, “and I knew I needed help to keep expanding that client base without sacrificing my top-drawer service.”

Barbara Pronin: Texas is a huge state. Tell us something about the area you serve.

Dee Evans: Rockwall is a fast-growing city with a current population of about 50,000, but the area we serve is large and diverse, from the fishing-and-boating destinations around Lake Ray Hubbard to the corporate hub of Plano, to the Park Cities region, one of the wealthiest and most exclusive neighborhoods in Dallas. We serve a family-friendly region with everything from rolling hills and farmland to hiking trails and all kinds of water sports.

BP: What is the average selling price?

DE: About $500,000, although some areas far exceed that

BP: What’s the secret sauce that differentiates your team in this very competitive area?

DE: We have a well-established reputation for going the extra mile to make every client a client for life, and we do that in several ways. First, we provide the extraordinary service that every client deserves. Our goal is to put every client in their happy place, and we do that by combining southern hospitality with the outstanding local knowledge and professionalism that makes things happen. We added a commercial division as well, so we can help our clients in all areas of real estate–residential, commercial, farm and ranch, new builds and investments.

BP: What do you look for when you take on a new agent?

DE: I look for people who have the same value system that we do…people with a history of going above and beyond, and who I believe will be a good fit with the rest of the team.

BP: That gets to your team culture. How would you describe that?

DE: Most of us have been together for a long time. We know each other well in and out of the office, and we know we can rely on one another so that every client feels special and cared for, no matter what. We love to celebrate each other. We have a team-only awards ceremonies – a dinner together, flowers, maybe an outing, like a day at the horse races.

BP: How are you organized as a team, and how do you manage so that you are all on the same page?

DE: We are nine very busy agents and a great transaction coordinator. We have our own conference room, where we get together every Thursday morning for a team meeting. We talk about home tours, new listings, problem-solving. Lately, we’ve been busy keeping up with all the NAR changes. Sometimes we have a speaker. And, of course, we talk numerous times all week.

BP: Can you tell us something about your production?

DE: Sure. We closed out last year with 144 sold units and $72 million plus in sales volume. At the end of the third quarter this year, we are on track to equal or exceed those numbers.

BP: In what ways do you like to give back to the communities you serve?

DE: We are each involved with a number of local groups and charities Each year, we hold coat drives and shoes drives for the needy – and we like to do fun things, like inviting clients to come in and pick up a pie at Thanksgiving, or we may pop by their homes to drop off a little surprise.

BP: Any advice for new or aspiring team leaders?

DE: Surround yourself with like-minded people – agents who are as committed as you are to putting people in their dream homes – and do everything you can to help them achieve their own goals. It takes a lot of energy, but I can go to bed at night knowing I’ve given my team and our customers the very best possible care.

The Evans Group Listing



1205 S Alamo Road

Rockwall, Texas



Listing Price: $1,499,000



Edited from the listing description: Discover unparalleled elegance in this nearly 4,000 square foot, single-story custom built Provence-style masterpiece crafted with impeccable attention to detail. The home combines sophisticated design with modern efficiency and includes designer lighting, hardware and fixtures throughout. With its open floor plan with soaring wood-beamed cathedral ceilings, a massive stone fireplace serves as a stunning focal point for living and dining areas. Nothing is spared in Chef’s dream kitchen that features upscale commercial-grade appliances, perfect for everyday meals and entertaining guests. A home office includes rich, raised wood-paneled walls. The luxurious master suite includes a spa-like master bath complete with water room for ultimate relaxation. A laundry room features a built-in drop-off area & a center island-gift-wrapping station. Relax by the outdoor fireplace or cook up a feast in the summer kitchen, all while overlooking a pristine pool and spa. A mancave-workshop is complete with elevator to floored attic and offers ample storage.

To see the full listing, visit https://1205salamoroad.cbapex.com/

For more information about The Dee Evans Group, visit https://deeevans.com/.