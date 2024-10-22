Above, Jackie Thiel

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the company has appointed industry veteran Jackie Thiel as its new president, marking a significant leadership strengthening for the luxury real estate brokerage. Thiel, with more than 30 years of experience in real estate leadership, most recently served as president of Long & Foster Real Estate, one of the largest independent real estate companies in the U.S, a press release stated.

According to the release, in her previous role, Thiel oversaw operations for 200 offices and 9,000 agents across eight states, developing a strategic approach that drove growth and efficiency in competitive markets. Her extensive industry knowledge and commitment to fostering advisor success position her to support Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s continued growth. Thiel will report directly to Budge Huskey, CEO, who will continue to lead the company’s overall operations and strategy, the company said.

“Jackie brings an exceptional blend of operational expertise and leadership experience, particularly in scaling large brokerages while respecting that culture is the foundation for success,” commented Huskey. “Her commitment to advisor development and customer service perfectly aligns with our brand’s values. I’m confident she will enhance our operational excellence and I’m very much looking forward to working closely with her as we chart the future together.”

Thiel’s responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s network, which includes more than 1,400 global real estate advisors across 40 offices in Florida and North Carolina. She will focus on strengthening advisor resources, expanding the firm’s services, and ensuring service delivery, while Huskey will lead the company’s strategy and growth initiatives, as stated in the release.

Thiel expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, saying, “Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is synonymous with excellence in luxury real estate. I am excited to collaborate with such a talented group of professionals and build on the company’s strong foundation. Working alongside Budge, whose leadership has set such a high standard, is an honor, and together, we will continue to elevate the customer experience and reinforce our position as the leaders in the luxury market within our regional footprint.”

