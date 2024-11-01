Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (HHRES) has announced two significant mergers that will expand its market reach and reinforce its commitment to client service. In just two days, HHRES has welcomed two firms into Howard Hanna: Big Hill Realty in Dayton, Ohio, and The Alliance Group Realty in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

HHRES stated that the addition of Big Hill Realty strengthens Howard Hanna’s position in Ohio, blending decades of industry expertise and a shared commitment to service excellence. As part of the merger, Big Hill Realty agents will gain immediate access to Howard Hanna’s exclusive suite of programs, including the innovative Buy & Borrow Bundle, the LeadingRE global relocation network, the 100% Money Back Guarantee, and unique mortgage options like Hanna Cash Guarantee and Buy Before You Sell.

“We are very excited to join Howard Hanna,” said Jeff Owens, president of Big Hill Realty. “Their suite of innovative products and services will greatly benefit our clients and enhance their real estate experience.”

Shawn Adams, president of HHRES’s Ohio South Central region, noted, “These two teams share a commitment to delivering exceptional real estate experiences. The merger combines the strengths of both companies, allowing us to better support agents, buyers, and sellers in the Dayton area while enhancing our leadership in the market.”

The Alliance Group Realty expands Howard Hanna’s footprint into South Carolina’s Low Country, marking Howard Hanna | Allen Tate’s entry into this beautiful and growing region, HHRES stated. Founded by Bob Clarkson in 2011, The Alliance Group Realty has grown to more than 70 agents, recognized as one of the top brokerages in Hilton Head, with over $140 million in sales in 2023.

“The Alliance Group Realty reflects our values of ethics, integrity and service excellence,” said Clarkson, who will remain with the company as area manager and broker in charge. “Joining Howard Hanna | Allen Tate allows us to provide unmatched tools, support and growth opportunities for our agents, while delivering greater value to our clients.”

“This dual expansion with Big Hill Realty and The Alliance Group Realty reinforces our growth strategy, uniting agents who share our dedication to excellence,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO of HHRES. “These strategic moves position us for long-term success and deeper service to our communities.”

For more information, visit https://www.howardhanna.com/.