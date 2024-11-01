Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, has announced eight companies selected for its 2025 REACH Canada program. These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, offering productivity and efficiency solutions for real estate professionals while addressing some of society’s growing housing challenges.

“The vision for REACH and Second Century Ventures has remained crystal clear: to empower industry innovators to work hand in hand with agents and brokers, enhancing services that support seamless operations, secure transactions and pathways to new opportunities,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “We are committed to helping these transformative companies make lasting impacts on real estate by prioritizing efficiency, adaptability and security in a rapidly evolving market.”

The eight companies selected for REACH Canada 2025 are as follows:

Bidmii connects real estate professionals and homeowners with contractors, making home improvements easier, faster and more secure by holding project funds in trust to ensure peace of mind for everyone involved.

REITIUM is a real estate marketplace empowering churches to raise capital through donations, debt and equity to build community centers, day cares and affordable housing on excess church land.

ReLease is the simplest way for apartment buildings to offer residents flexible renting benefits, including the option to end their lease for any reason.

RocketPlan is a mobile-first business operating system for property restoration insurance claims, professionals streamlining documentation, reporting, estimating and billing.

SHARE SFR is an efficient way to build a portfolio of U.S. rental properties, unlocking institutional real estate service providers for every step of the investing value chain for retail investors.

Stelor provides condo managers and boards with capital replacement tools, analytics and predictive forecasting to help avoid special assessments and optimize reserve fund fees.

Upfront provides real estate native financial services for brokers and agents.

Voiceflip makes data accessible with advanced AI and voice technology delivering real-time, multilingual insights across 25 languages, giving users instant access to property data, market trends and organizational information.

“The 2025 REACH Canada cohort reflects the power of diverse technological innovations to address real estate’s unique challenges,” said Lynette Keyowski, managing partner of REACH Canada. “Focusing on quality-driven technology and mission-oriented founders, this cohort brings solutions that redefine property management, foster financial inclusivity, expand rental flexibility and facilitate secure investment and property enhancements. We’re thrilled to support these companies as they create meaningful solutions that resonate across the real estate community.”

