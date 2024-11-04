Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it is continuing to fortify its presence in the Northern Houston suburbs with the latest affiliation of Lucky Money Real Estate in Spring, Texas.

The full-service firm was established in 2021 by current broker/owner Lisa Benoit, Century 21 stated in a release. Benoit has been able to leverage her multilingual communication skills, marketing and management degrees and personal brand to become a well-known and well-respected real estate professional, agent mentor and professional development instructor. Her efforts have landed her mentions in 2021’s Top Agent Magazine, Voyage Houston’s “Houston’s Most Inspiring Stories,” and Houston Agent Magazine.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Lucky Money, Benoit stated she plans to take advantage of the brand’s tools to aid in her mentoring and professional development of almost 1,000 agents. She also hopes to onboard an additional 100 agents in the next 12 months, and leverage the brand’s centralized CRM system to help her existing affiliated agents bolster their current books of business.

“One of my favorite aspects of the real estate industry is helping to provide agents with the tools they need to be successful,” said Benoit. “I pride myself not only on my hands-on approach but also on the emphasis that I place on making the learning process fun. This was one of the driving factors behind the decision to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand, as we now have new networking capabilities to meet other real estate professionals who can provide more ideas to keep our business refreshing and fun.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, commented: “Lisa has already achieved an impressive list of accomplishments in only a few short years since starting her own firm. She has grown her company to over 100 sales professionals, is regularly featured in Houston real estate media, and has directly assisted in thousands of client transactions. To be able to lend an extra hand to Lisa in her real estate journey is a privilege for Century 21 Real Estate.”

