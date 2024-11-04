Above, Jennifer Wauhob



Jennifer Wauhob pulled up roots from her native Texas to travel because of her husband’s job. But as their family grew, she was happy to settle down in the Houston suburbs, where the former teacher, then a stay-at-home mom, began to consider her options.

“I had always had an interest in real estate as an entrepreneurial challenge,” said Wauhob, now an award-winning, nine-person team leader with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Katy, Texas. “I was licensed in 2010, and I jumped right in.”

She aced the personal challenge, earning recognition as a 5-Star REALTOR® by Texas Magazine for five years in a row, and receiving an Emerald Elite Award from Better Homes & Gardens, ranking in the brand’s top one percent of agents.

“But I realized early on that I could accomplish more with a team,” she said. “In 2018, when I was elected to the leadership team of the Houston Association of REALTORS®, I knew that in five years, I would ascend to the role of president. I decided to use those years to create my team.”

Barbara Pronin: How did you begin the team-building process?

Jennifer Wauhob: I knew how much I didn’t know, and I didn’t want my business to suffer while I learned, so I hired a coach to help me figure it out. We started with a transaction agent and set up a back-office system, and then I began talking to agents from within our brokerage and outside.

BP: What is your criteria for the agents you bring aboard?

JW: I look for dedicated people, new or experienced, who are self-motivated, humble, and eager to learn. I also consider their personality, and how they would fit with the special team culture we’ve established.

BP: How would you describe that culture?

JW: Very warm and friendly—really like a big, extended family. We have dinner together—all of us, including our families—at my home every month. We are presently an all-female team, though we have had men with us and hope to have a few again. But there is no drama. We are supportive and enabling. We are all on the same side.

BP: How are you organized as a business?

JW: We have a transaction manager, a marketing director, and a client concierge who take good care of every client, and currently six of us who are licensed agents. We meet for a quick team huddle via Zoom every morning—mostly for accountability, to keep each other on track. We have an in-person sales meeting every week. We also have a team training session once a month, and a one-on-one meeting with me every month—and that’s in addition to the monthly dinner with our families. I truly believe our family-like culture is what makes us successful as a team.

BP: Can you tell us a little about the market you serve—and something about your team’s production?

JW: The Houston market is huge. We basically serve Katy and the West Houston area, which is near the energy center, with employers like Chevron and BP—and many of the nearby suburban towns. We did $25 million in sales last year, and we are on track to do $35 million this year—and that’s at an average selling price of $500,000 to $600,000.

BP: What do you think are your differentiators? What makes you the go-to team?

JW: We go the extra mile for every client. We have well over 100 five-star reviews and more than 8,000 email subscribers. Nearly all our business is by referral – and that’s because we treat our clients like family, too. We invite them for family photo shoots on us once a year, and to a family event in the summer—and every year on the eve of back-to-school, when every family is incredibly busy, we invite them to stop by the office and pick up a pan of home-cooked lasagna, made by a local caterer. Those are the kinds of things people remember, that help foster life-long relationships.

BP: What gets you up in the morning, Jennifer? How do you juggle your roles as mom, agent, and team leader?

JW: I love my job. I love that every day and every deal is different, and that I am in charge of my own destiny. I love helping people realize their dreams. That’s what gets me up every morning. As for juggling my roles, it does take structure and discipline. I work hard at that, but I love that I can be home by four, when my kids are home from school. That helps toward achieving a better work-life balance.

BP: Any advice for others who want to create a successful team?

JW: I highly recommend starting out with a coach. There are so many mistakes to be avoided. And a good team culture is so important. Hire good people – and treat them well.



The Jennifer Wauhob Team Listing



8 Hickory Oak Drive

The Woodlands, Texas



4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2,250 square feet



Nestled in the heart of Panther Creek in The Woodlands, this updated and charming home offers a serene retreat surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. The spacious living area boasts picturesque views of the backyard. Thoughtfully updated throughout, the home features elegant wood floors on the main level, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and modern fixtures. The expansive primary suite on the ground floor opens to a backyard oasis through glass doors. Upstairs, you’ll find 3 generously sized secondary bedrooms and a full bath.



Listing price: $425,000

For more information, visit https://www.thejenniferwauhobteam.com/.