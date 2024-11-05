Fathom Holdings, Inc, has announced the acquisition of My Home Group, a top-producing brokerage based in Arizona. The acquisition expands Fathom’s market reach, strengthens its agent network and supports its commitment to delivering real estate solutions nationwide, the company said.



According to a release, My Home Group brings over 2,200 agents and completes approximately 12,000 transactions annually. In keeping with My Home Group’s local brand, Fathom plans to retain the name, with co-founders Jereme Kleven and Mark Hutchins continuing to oversee daily operations, a press release stated.



Founded in 2005, My Home Group has gained recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years, the company noted, adding that Arizona’s real estate market, particularly in Phoenix, presents many opportunities as one of the fastest-growing U.S. regions, driven by a robust economy, lifestyle appeal and steady population growth. The company said the acquisition strengthens Fathom’s presence in this market and allows it to provide integrated services to meet Arizona’s housing landscape.



“We are thrilled to welcome My Home Group, a company we’ve long respected, to the Fathom family,” said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. “Jereme and Mark share our vision and commitment to serving and empowering agents, making this partnership a natural fit. Arizona’s real estate market presents significant opportunities, and My Home Group’s agent-focused approach aligns seamlessly with Fathom’s culture. This acquisition strengthens our Southwest expansion, amplifying our presence in key markets and advancing our vision of sustainable, nationwide growth. Together, we will build a powerful network serving agents, clients, employees, and communities.”



Jereme Kleven added, “Our merger with Fathom is a major milestone in accelerating business development for our agents and organization. It aligns perfectly with our core values, empowering agents to expand rapidly and gain access to enhanced technology, a deeper leadership bench, and revenue sharing to significantly shorten their path to success. With Fathom, we’re doubling down on our commitment to supporting agents’ personal and professional growth, ensuring they have the resources and support needed for a sustainable, successful career.”



Mark Hutchins commented, “Joining the Fathom family gives us the scale we need to drive deeper growth in Arizona and the Southwest. There’s no other company we’d trust to take our vision to the next level. We’ve always championed culture, collaboration, and community, and this merger lets us collaborate and grow with the best to reach new heights.

“Together, we’re offering something truly unique to the market—an empowering platform for agents to expand their businesses as the market changes. With Fathom’s technology, innovative commission plans, and dedication to agent success, we’re poised to elevate our impact and efficiency. This is a tremendous opportunity for both agents and clients, and we’re honored to join forces with the best in the business.”



To learn more, visit https://www.fathomrealty.com/ and https://www.myhomegroup.com/.