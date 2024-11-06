Mike Fabbri just likes to make people happy. If he can get them into a home as their buyer agent or guide them to a closing as their seller agent, it’s win-win. But it’s his self-professed hobby as a matchmaker that gives him a unique identity. And on the occasion when he doubles up, helping to find both a home and a love interest for someone, well, that’s truly a commission well earned.

A member of Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency team in New York City, Fabbri is a luxury real estate broker who describes himself as a thought leader and storyteller. An East Coaster born and raised, he brings an immense amount of experience and influence to a myriad of industries including residential real estate, sales and marketing, media and more.

In his first year in business 11 years ago, Fabbri earned the prestigious “Manhattan Rookie of the Year Award” at Corcoran, with over $10M in sales volume. He entered the world of luxury real estate as an executive at two Manhattan brokerages; Douglas Elliman, as senior director of digital and social media, and Compass, as senior lead of agent development. Additionally, he’s worked with some of the country’s top agents by developing their business strategies and marketing plans for high-end listings globally.

Living in Litchfield, Connecticut, with his partner and two dogs, Fabbri has been featured in multiple Bravo shows, including “Summer House,” “Real Housewives of New York City” and “Million Dollar Listing New York.” He has a life-long affinity for Manhattan’s rich history and unique real estate opportunities.

Fabbri, 37, is a total people-person, which helps him succeed personally and professionally. At The Agency, he recognizes that teamwork is crucial even as real estate agents represent clients solo.

An upbeat personality and extrovert by nature, Fabbri has become adept at another skill: matchmaking. By his account, he has brought people together 300 times since 2020.

“I like connecting people, and with a big network of friends and contacts, it’s become a natural thing for me to do,” he says, proud that over 30 couples have stayed together. It’s not pure happenstance or luck either, as Fabbri has friends wanting to meet someone fill out a detailed questionnaire so he’ll be able to try and find the most logical matches.

It’s not just romantic connections that Fabbri sets up. “My goal is to create a connection of any kind, whether it’s love, friendship or work-related,” he says, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with his matchmaking. “It was then that I realized how important relationships are to everyone’s well-being.”

Fabbri, who does not take money for matchmaking services rendered, has himself been in a relationship for 15 years. He acknowledges that not every match will work romantically, but is gratified when one that doesn’t work that way instead morphs into a friendship. “That’s a win, too, especially in a city that has a lot of lonely hearts,” he says.

Just as he tries to put people together in off hours, Fabbri prefers small groups in his profession, and thrives in the team-oriented real estate environment he has cultivated.

“I love having a team, and I’m super honest about my strengths and weaknesses,” he says. “I think it’s in the best interest of clients to have access to a team with a wide skill set that can collaborate, execute flawlessly and always be available. Assigning team members to clients is always strategic. I pick the personalities that will get along well so we can establish trust from the get-go. Nothing about working with my team is ever one size fits all.

“Overcommunication is our MO. That way we can problem-solve in real time and always be solutions-oriented. Also, as a team, we must work well together and genuinely like each other. This is a 24/7 business, which can be very stressful, so there needs to be a high level of respect for each other and, of course, our clients. Being good at your job really isn’t enough. You must be a good person with high emotional intelligence.”

While Fabbri reps clients for all ranges of property prices, he has found a specialty in Manhattan’s offerings.

“Tight inventory and a soft market is helping us build a niche in off-market transactions,” he says. “We’ve become the go-to team when you need to find an incredible luxury property quickly and nothing on the market matches your preferences, which is extremely common. Privacy and discretion guide our approach to decision-making, strategy and sales.

“I coordinate the task based on the skill sets of my team members. We all have our expertise. One of us is great at comps, one of us is great at running financial statements, and we lean into our strong suits. I don’t feel the need to be a jack of all trades, but surround myself with experts. It’s a winning recipe that allows all of us to keep growing as professionals.

“I do not believe in big teams,” he says. “I think, inevitably, when a team is too large, people get lost in the mix and do not feel motivated to develop a specialty. A handful of great agents is so much better than a dozen or more ‘okay’ agents coupled with a star broker. Small teams are high touch and the size ensures that client services are always paramount.”

Deciding who gets on the work team is instinctive.

“Trust your gut,” he says. “You need to have a good feeling when meeting with a prospective teammate. It’s not just about the business and potential upside. You really need to feel like these are people you want to be around, who motivate you and share your dedication to the trade. Pre-pandemic I didn’t have a team. Teams should be organic and about true collaboration, and I’m happy to have formed an incredible group during this stage of my career. I see my team more as a collective of partners where everyone has a stake in every deal. Everyone on my team is building for future growth.”

Fabbri notes that the single most important factor for success is commitment to excellence and that overcommunication piece.

“Sending a ‘no update’ message is still an update. No one should be left guessing on status. Every part of the process gets detailed to clients. Everyone, even on the other side of the deal, knows we are constantly available and collaborative.”