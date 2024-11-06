For innovative brokerage leaders, the twists and turns of 2024 will ultimately lead to one place: A stellar 2025. If you are in the Boston, Massachusetts area on Friday, don’t miss RISMedia’s 28th Annual Power Broker Forum, where top brokers will gather to share their playbook for success in the fourth quarter and into 2025.

Taking place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center during the NAR NXT, this panel of real estate thought leaders will dissect the most important trends, uncover where the key opportunities lie, and share their strategies for overcoming challenges that lie ahead.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8

TIME: 10:30 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 205 ABC, Meeting Level 2



This year’s moderators:

John Featherston, Founder & CEO, RISMedia

Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner/CEO, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

This year’s speakers:

Dava Davin, Founder & CEO, Portside Real Estate Group

Dan Duffy, CEO, United Real Estate

Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty

Al Becker, President & COO, Jack Conway & Co.

Following the Power Broker Forum on Friday evening, RISMedia will be hosting its 28th-annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner from 6-10 p.m. at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel.

RISMedia’s 2024 Power Broker Reception & Dinner honors the achievements of those firms who appeared in RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Report earlier in the year in April. The Power Broker Reception & Dinner is the industry’s premier “who’s who” event.

This exclusive invitation-only event brings together America’s largest and finest residential real estate brokerages, represented by owners and senior executives from both leading independent and franchise firms. During the event, RISMedia will also announce our annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year winner, a program designed to honor new-agent success.

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

Real Estate Webmasters

RE/MAX, LLC

Pillar To Post Home Inspections

American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CoreLogic

DocuSign

FBS

HouseAmp

Lamacchia Realty

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

RPR®