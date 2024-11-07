As any real estate professional can attest, universal solutions often fall short given the distinct needs of industry professionals across the board. This is especially true for Multiple Listing Services (MLS), which frequently struggle with the complexities of property data.

While some standardized platforms may suit individual agents or brokers, they rarely cater sufficiently to the multifaceted needs of all. For instance, in coastal Florida, access to hurricane data could be critical for property assessments, while in the high deserts of New Mexico, soil stability and zoning information related to land use may dramatically impact valuation.

CRS Data understands that unique data sets are increasingly critical, especially when distinguishing between the different needs of MLSs around the country. “A local MLS knows more about their data needs than we will, so we work with them on an individualized basis to meet those needs and integrate the necessary information into the product,” says Sara Cooper, executive vice president of Real Estate Market at CRS Data.

Brython Cox, MLS director and LACDB (Louisiana Commercial Database) admin for the Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS®, has been using the MLS Tax Suite from CRS Data for the past five years—and has found it extremely helpful.

“They have a really good model that allows for local customization, allowing you to give your users the data that matters to them and their clients,” says Cox, who goes on to explain that local data is the data that matters. “Through the MLS Tax Suite, we can provide multiple data sets to our members in one organized user-friendly tool. Their integration with our MLS brings that data to the listings, reducing input time and errors,” he adds.

After all, different regions require different data sets for the truest valuation, with an MLS operating in a green city like Portland prioritizing sustainability metrics, while one in a more traditional market may focus on historical sales and neighborhood economic data.

“CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite has been adaptive to our local needs and has incorporated unique datasets,” explains Cox. “In Louisiana, flood zones are very important, and CRS Data includes more than just FEMA map layers. They’ve identified the flood zones on each parcel, and that is listed on the property report. It also lets you filter by the flood zone, which is a really valuable tool.”

According to Cox, this feature allows for the creation of specific reports on listings, which dramatically cuts down input times while at the same time reducing errors.

“Agents used to spend a lot of time going through the different sources to find that information,” says Cox. “And while maybe it wasn’t such a big deal on the urban side—because the city centers that have the tax revenue can support sophisticated web portals—in rural areas, those web portals may not be as advanced and have all the data they need. Some places it’s nonexistent, and you have to go in-person to pull the records.”

Additionally, on the commercial side, MLS Tax Suite has brought in local building-permit data and has even incorporated Secretary of State data, enabling users to see the true owner behind the corporate property owner names.

Cox notes that variations like these often underscore the necessity for a tailored data approach that reflects the distinctive attributes of each MLS. This is where CRS Data steps in. The company provides robust, customized property data solutions that empower MLSs to thrive amid diverse real estate landscapes.

“Having granular property data available on listing input dramatically reduces input time for our users,” says Cox. “The hours agents would need to spend searching different government websites for property data can now be done with the click of a button. This is especially true for more rural parishes where the web portals are not as advanced or are nonexistent.”

Thanks to a more sustainable mindset among homebuyers today, green building data has become more important than ever, and this is something CRS Data has invested considerable resources in.

“It’s something that consumers are really thinking about and looking at,” says Cox.

To that end, CRS Data recently partnered with Earth Advantage’s Green Building Registry (GBR), whereby the MLS Tax Suite connects to GBR’s proprietary API, displaying environmental and home performance information within real estate listings.

For example, it offers data on LEED certifications, energy-efficient appliances and sustainable building practices. By tailoring this information, it not only enhances the property, but also aligns with the preferences of a growing demographic that prioritizes eco-friendly living.

CRS Data offers innovative, targeted solutions that those in the real estate industry need to stay successful, ensuring real estate pros make informed decisions that enhance the customer experience in ways that generic platforms simply cannot. “We are committed to exploring and executing innovative and intuitive product tools that make accessing accurate, detailed and customizable property data as easy as possible. Our goal is to be the best property data partner on the market,” shares Cooper.

“Our partnership with CRS Data has brought a wealth of data to our members that help them better serve their clients,” concludes Cox. “Flood zones, school zones, tax and mortgage data—the list goes on and on.”

For more information, please visit https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite/.