In a panel discussion at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange this past September, key industry executives came together to tackle the pressing topic of creating and maintaining strong company cultures in real estate. With the focus on culture, collaboration and leadership, Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group, shared insights into the principles that have driven his company’s growth and success.

The conversation, “Blueprint for Building Future Leadership in Real Estate,” led by John Featherston, founder and president of RISMedia, explored how Jewgieniew’s commitment to a values-driven culture has shaped Realty ONE Group into a thriving global organization.

Culture at the core

Jewgieniew emphasized that culture is more than a buzzword—it is the foundation of success. At Realty ONE Group, the focus is not on profit, but on leading with heart and fostering a sense of community among its agents.

“The purpose is not profit,” said Jewgieniew. “It is leading with our hearts and love.” His mindset permeates every aspect of the company’s operations, creating a supportive environment where agents feel empowered to succeed.

He explained that a culture of togetherness is evident in their offices, where collaboration and peer support are central. And with more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 49 states and 20 countries, culture has been a key factor in the company’s expansion.

Jewgieniew’s leadership philosophy is rooted in action. Rather than just talking about core values, Realty ONE Group lives them daily. One of the key takeaways from the discussion was that leadership is not about avoiding challenges, but facing them head-on with resilience and creativity.

“We don’t focus on the minimum. We focus on the maximum, the more,” said Jewgieniew. “My team approaches business challenges with a proactive and optimistic mindset. Even in times of industry uncertainty, such as commission compression and market consolidation, we maintain our focus on growth and innovation.”

The power of authenticity

Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group’s chief marketing officer, echoed Jewgieniew’s sentiments about the company’s culture, pointing out that authenticity is a driving force behind their success.

“It’s scary how authentically real this organization is,” she noted. “The company’s commitment to its values is not just rhetoric—it’s lived out daily.” She highlighted small acts of kindness, such as a team member helping a colleague carry luggage, as examples of how the company’s culture of care and support is reflected in everyday interaction.

Vasquez also discussed the company’s perspective on its workforce. “We don’t call them agents. Your job is so much more than being an agent, and you hate that word,” she explained. “Our real estate professionals play a crucial role in their communities and should be recognized for their broader impact.”

The discussion also addressed the challenges that come with running a global organization in an ever-changing industry. Jewgieniew spoke candidly about the importance of embracing change and staying adaptable.

“During the shakeup, who knows? Uncertain times ahead, right? Our acronym is ONE, for One New Era,” he explained. “We are not afraid of change—we view it as an opportunity for growth.”

One of the key strategies that has helped Realty ONE Group navigate these uncertain times is its emphasis on collaboration, both internally and externally. “Collectively, as a community-driven effort, we’ve got to stick together and inspire each other, encourage each other and lift each other up.”

This collaborative spirit extends to the company’s leadership team, as well. Vasquez shared how Jewgieniew has built a leadership team that reflects the company’s values, bringing in key players who share this vision and passion for the business.

“He is the kind of guy, and he’s instilled in the rest of our leadership that we will turn something on its head,” she explained. “We are not afraid to reimagine traditional business practices to better serve our agents and clients.”

As the industry continues to change and evolve, Realty ONE Group is focused on staying ahead of the curve by preparing their brokers and agents for the challenges of tomorrow. Vasquez emphasized the importance of confident leadership in times of uncertainty.

“Fear is an impressive thing. It will rattle you and you’ll hold onto that day after day. By providing strong, reassuring leadership, we can help our brokers feel secure and empowered to navigate industry changes.”

What both Vasquez and Jewgieniew describe as close-knit relationships where colleagues are more than just co-workers—they are family. “We love this business, we love real estate, but we’re going to have to play the game a little bit differently to get the same results,” said Jewgieniew, reflecting the company’s commitment to adapting to change while staying true to its core values.

For Jewgieniew, Realty ONE Group’s success is a testament to the power of a strong, values-driven culture. By leading with heart, fostering collaboration and embracing change, Jewgieniew and Vasquez are working to build a global organization that not only thrives in real estate, but inspires others in the industry.