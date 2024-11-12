Above, Anthony Hitt

Engel & Völkers America announced today that longtime CEO Anthony Hitt will be stepping down from his position come Dec. 31, 2024. A release said that Hitt is resigning to focus on “personal interests.”

“Developing and guiding Engel & Völkers in the Americas has been a true privilege and one of my greatest accomplishments,” said Hitt in a statement. “I will always be a friend to Engel & Völkers and look forward to watching its continued growth and success with great pride to have been part of it.”

Hitt had been with Engel & Völkers America since 2010, having previously served as executive vice president, head of real estate in California from 2010 to 2011 and then U.S. chief operating officer from 2011 to 2013. Prior to joining Engel & Völkers America, he worked at Sotheby’s International Realty for 10 years.

Among other accomplishments, Hitt led Engel & Völkers Americas to close $21 billion in sales volume during 2022.

While the search for a permanent successor is underway, Engel & Völkers America’s Chief Strategy Officer Stuart Siegel will serve as interim president and CEO, the company said.

“Anthony has always made sure that the Engel & Völkers brand was never about one person, but rather a collective of many,” said Siegel. “This creates a lot of stability and assurance in supporting our goals while addressing new opportunities for our brand, shops and advisors throughout the Americas. Anthony will be missed, but his Engel & Völkers legacy will have a lasting impact.”