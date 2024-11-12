Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it is growing its network along the Pacific Coast with its latest affiliation of Pacific Realty, based in Long Beach, Washington.

The boutique firm has served communities along the coast for roughly 50 years, most recently under the leadership of Leslie Brophy. Under Brophy’s leadership, the firm and its independent sales professionals are able to provide full-service assistance to clients who are interested in the niche residential properties located along the Long Beach Peninsula. Some of the most popular properties that Brophy’s firm deals with are seasonal homes, retirement properties or vacation rentals.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Pacific Realty, Brophy stated that she intends to leverage the brand’s systems to provide more robust marketing capabilities for her clients and their listings. She also plans to use her company’s newly enhanced name recognition and international network to help grow her existing sales professionals’ reach beyond their current market.

“We’ve been a staple of Long Beach real estate for as long as I can remember, but I believe it’s finally time to tap into a larger network,” said Brophy. “The CENTURY 21® brand has one of the largest networks out there. With the help of a brand like that, we can reach clients and other real estate professionals all over the world without ever needing to leave the downtown Long Beach office that we know and love.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, commented that “Whether it’s a market with a bustling city or a quiet beach town like Long Beach, we always look for brokers who fit the CENTURY 21® brand’s persona.”

“Leslie is the perfect example of that. She can attest to the importance of caring for your community first and offering a steady figure in a changing market, while also putting emphasis on the need to upgrade her services to better serve her clients,” he continued. “She highlights both the importance of community and continuity and of evolution and innovation. We are confident she’ll fit right into the CENTURY 21 family.

